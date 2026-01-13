Former All Blacks front-row Owen Franks disclosed a private cancer battle that unfolded during his transition into coaching

The legendary prop underwent surgery and chemotherapy before returning to work with Japan’s national team

The experience altered his outlook on life and reinforced the importance of paying attention to health changes

Former All Blacks front-row star Owen Franks has opened up about a challenging cancer battle that changed his outlook on life.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner, who currently serves as an assistant coach with Japan’s national side, revealed that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer during his early months in Japan and later underwent surgery and chemotherapy in New Zealand.

Franks, now 38, explained that he initially noticed a lump but ignored it while continuing to train and lift weights, believing it was nothing serious. He later confided in his wife, who encouraged him to seek medical attention. Scans revealed the presence of a tumour, leading to surgery. A further recurrence a few months later required follow-up treatment in Christchurch.

Testicular cancer diagnosis and treatment journey

According to Franks, the hardest part was acknowledging that something was wrong. He recalled how he tried to convince himself that he was fine until the symptoms progressed. Doctors moved quickly after the diagnosis, and he underwent surgery before beginning a three-month course of chemotherapy.

The former All Blacks tighthead said chemotherapy was far more taxing than he had anticipated. While he had approached it with the mindset of a professional athlete accustomed to physical strain, the treatment demanded a different type of resilience. He credited his wife, family, medical staff and cancer care professionals for helping him through a demanding period, saying the environment at St George Cancer Care in Christchurch had been exceptional.

Franks said the experience gave him a new perspective on his own toughness as well as the challenges faced by others. Witnessing children and long-term patients undergoing treatment made him realise the scale of what many families go through. He added that the ordeal forced him to listen to his body and urged others not to ignore warning signs, especially when symptoms become persistent.

Now, on the other side of treatment, Franks expressed gratitude for his recovery and the support system around him. While describing the journey as a whirlwind, he said the battle had made him more self-aware and appreciative, acknowledging that although the process had been frightening, it also showed him he was more capable than he realised.

Former Springboks with health battles

While not a player, Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus battled a rare autoimmune condition in 2019 that required chemotherapy around and during the Rugby World Cup campaign before he recovered fully. Also, former Springbok centre Andre Snyman (38 Tests) was diagnosed with a vestibular schwannoma, a benign brain-affecting tumour. The condition has caused balance issues and required surgery with a long rehabilitation period.

Ex-Springbok Cornal Hendricks retired in 2016 owing to a heart condition and tragically died aged 37 after suffering a heart attack in 2025.

