Thabo Senong claims his Highlanders stint collapsed after alleged deception around his contract and immigration status

The South African coach says he was replaced and offered a demoted role despite believing his position was secure

Senong has now moved to seek legal compensation, adding to growing concerns over the treatment of SA coaches abroad

Respected South African coach Thabo Senong has opened up about his turbulent and short-lived spell at Zimbabwean giants Highlanders FC, alleging that he was unfairly treated, misled and effectively forced out of the club under the threat of immigration issues.

Thabo Senong looks onduring the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between South Africa and the Republic at Tychy Stadium on May 28, 2019, in Tychy, Poland. Image: Aitor Alcalde

Source: Getty Images

Senong, a former Bafana Bafana assistant coach and ex-South Africa Under-20 and Lesotho senior national team mentor, claims the situation deteriorated rapidly despite an initially promising appointment. He believes Highlanders have a case to answer and has confirmed that he is seeking legal compensation following what he describes as an illegal dismissal.

The tactician was appointed earlier this month with the aim of stabilising Bosso after a difficult period. The club publicly praised his experience in youth development, tactical organisation and team building, stating that his profile made him a valuable addition to the technical team. Senong joined Highlanders alongside assistant coach Mkhokheli Dube, with both expressing optimism about the project.

However, matters took an unexpected turn when Senong was asked to leave Zimbabwe amid claims that his work permit was still being processed. Highlanders later issued a statement insisting that the necessary documents had been submitted and acknowledged by immigration authorities. The club maintained that Senong was advised to temporarily leave the country to avoid jeopardising the permit application, dismissing reports that he had been deported.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Senong seeks legal redress

Despite those assurances, Senong alleges that he was later told to leave under the pretext that immigration officials were coming for him. He further claims that the club acted dishonestly, especially since he had already signed a valid contract and was led to believe his position was secure.

The situation escalated when Highlanders made the surprise decision to appoint Zimbabwean football legend Benjani Mwaruwari as head coach. Senong was reportedly asked to return, but only in the role of assistant coach to the former Manchester City striker. He views this as a demotion and a clear breach of the original agreement.

Mwaruwari, who had been based in England, returned to Zimbabwe to take up the role. His most recent coaching stint was with Ngezi Platinum Stars in 2023, where he was dismissed midway through the season following a run of poor results.

Senong maintains that the manner in which his contract was handled was both unfair and unlawful. He insists that the emotional and professional damage caused by the episode has left him with no choice but to pursue legal action against the Bulawayo-based club.

SA coaches face ill-treatment in foreign countries

This is not the first time that Senong has experienced a sour experience on foreign soil. In 2024, he found himself stranded in Tanzania after his contract at Singida Fountain Gate was terminated on Tuesday, 19 March 2024. Further issues regarding unpaid outstanding salaries affected him as well during that time.

Thabo Senong looks on during the FIFA U-20 World Cup match between the Republic of South Africa and Portugal on May 31, 2019, in Bielsko-Biala, Poland. Image : PressFocus

Source: Getty Images

Other South African coaches like former Mamelodi Sundowns gaffer Pitso Mosimane have also taken legal action against foreign football clubs, after payment disputes. He reportedly received a massive payout of R22 million over pay disputes with Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli in 2024.

FIFA World Cup Bafana Bafana match details

Briefly News previously reported that FIFA has confirmed the fixtures, match dates, venues, and kick-off times for Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

The announcement follows the tournament draw held on Friday, 5 December 2025, in Washington, DC.USA President Donald Trump was also present during the event.

Source: Briefly News