A tent that was blown by the wind went viral for the way it was moving without any support

It appears as if it was walking across the street in the TikTok video during a heavy storm

Netizens compared it to a Call of Duty mode, where players hunt for weapons to use in the game, and they trolled the shelter, calling it different names

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A TikTok video of a tent that seems to cross the street made netizens chuckle. Images: The Good Brigade/ Getty Images and lchudung0038/ TikTok

Source: UGC

While it’s not abnormal to see the wind picking a tent up from the ground, what is odd is seeing a tent walk across the street.

That’s precisely what happened in a video that went viral for a tent compared to a Call of Duty tent.

Tent crosses the street in TikTok video

@chudung0038 posted the video on their TikTok account, where it can be seen running across the street. The viral video clocked more than 18 million views and a lot of jokes. The gent recording the video is in his car on a rainy day when, out of nowhere, a tent comes ‘running’ across the street. Watch the hilarious video here:

Netizens make funny comparisons in video

Netizens laughed and compared the moving tent to one of Call of Duty’s mobile game features.

BinX said:

“Prop hunts be wild this season (Call of Duty).”

Mochi Cake wanted to know:

“Why is it running?”

Twishabelle joked:

“Bro is tentatively late for the event."

Romytictok123 added:

“It doesn’t like the rain either. It’s probably going to find shelter.”

Alban Meta:

“When you’re trying to leave work early.”

Wilma Appelgryn:

“This gives running for cover a new meaning.”

Ahmed:

“Call of Duty stealth mode.”

KaruCorp was confused:

“I thought the laugh was simultaneously the walking sound and the wipers.”

Helsinki noted the cops in the video.

“The police minding their business.”

AlxandLee wrote:

“Tent with auto drive. After finish work, Self goes back to the store.”

Roma:

“When the wizard forgot to lift the enchantment spell.”

Ikeoluwa Adewole commented:

“The mystery of the runaway tent.”

ANC tent flies away in viral post

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the picture of an enormous tent that the wind blew away trended.

The photo was of the tent which belonged to the ANC at a rally. Netizens joked that even the weather does not like the ANC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News