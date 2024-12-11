A young woman took to her TikTok account to show app users her two different looks

The local lady shared what she looked like when she was home compared to going out to the clubs

Social media users were surprised by the stark difference and complimented her on her beauty

A woman showed what she looked like during the day versus what she looked like on a night out. Images: @mandahmsuthu

A woman from Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, captivated online viewers by sharing a glimpse of her life. She revealed how she looked relaxed at home compared to her glamourous appearance at the club. The transformation left many stunned, with comments pouring in about her distinct styles.

One woman, two looks

A young woman named Amanda, who uses the handle @mandahmsuthu on TikTok, playfully showed social media users two sides to her.

In the clip, she showed what she looked like at home versus what she looked like outside—meaning at groove. Amanda went from a cosy, laid-back appearance to donning a blonde wig and a face painted for the gods.

Take a look at the video below:

Internet jokes about woman's 2 looks

Several social media users took to the post's comment section to joke about the woman's transformation and compliment her on her beauty.

@tebzagti said with a smile:

"Ai, shame. It's a scam, but you look beautiful in both places."

@sthethechili laughed and shared:

"I like you at home. No drama."

@hovabongza told the online community:

"I love a woman who can be a makoti in the house but also a baddie at the club."

@user4550108312635 jokingly wrote in the comments:

"This is illegal."

A shocked @ndu_garfy_0 stated:

"That's two different individuals."

After calling the woman beautiful, a curious @pontsho2202 asked:

"How did you change your nose?"

@pontsho2202 added humour to the comment section when they wrote to app users:

"Never trust ladies and pastors these days."

