A South African lady appreciated her stepmother in a trending TikTok video, and peeps were left in their feelings

The stunner said that her bonus mom took them in at a tender age when their biological mother passed away

Netizens reacted to the lady clip as they rushed to her comment section to gush over her stepmom

A young woman had taken to social media to appreciate her bonus mum for stepping up for them when their biological mother passed.

A young lady celebrated her stepmom in a TikTok video. Image: @ndlela65

Source: TikTok

Woman shows gratitude to stepmom

In a TikTok clip posted by @ndlela65 on the video platform, the young lady can be seen with her bonus mum standing outside of what appears to be their home. The woman was kissing her stepmom on the chicks. She also wrote a heartwarming message to her where she thanked her for all her efforts and sacrifices that she made for them as if they were her kids, the lady revealed.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady captioned her video saying:

"To my stepmom who took care of us from a young age and never made us feel that our mother passed away, to my woman who sacrificed her happiness just for us to have a normal childhood."

Watch the video below:

SA is in their feelings

The young lady's video touched the online community, and they flocked to her comments to send her heartfelt messages, while others simply thanked her bonus mum.

MaMbulazi omhle said:

"You are so Blessed. My biological Mom akangifuni coz anginamali,uthanda osisi bami laba abamupha imali (mina ngiyi Security)."

Maggy shared:

"I'm crying because I'm also a stepmother of two and having my own six. I pray that God gives me the strength and blessings to all mothers."

Thembisa safe space added:

"That's so beautiful."

Nicolla simply said:

"These kinds of stories melt my heart."

Mapitso Kate More wrote:

"God Bless you and your family. Thank you, mommy, not all of them; you are a godsend, I salute."

Source: Briefly News