A girl expressed her unhappiness after her mother picked her up in a Volkswagen Polo

In a TikTok video, the mom said her car was in for repairs, and they gave her a VW, which left her daughter unhappy

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the little girl hilariously funny

A little girl was unhappy after her mom fetched her with a VW Polo. Images: @z.eenhle_m/ TikTok, @picture alliance/ Getty Images

A young girl had netizens in laughter after she said she felt poor because her mom picked her up with a Volkswagen Polo.

@z.eenhle_m shared the moment on her TikTok. In the video, she said that she picked up her courtesy car, which was a Polo, and went straight to pick her daughter up.

She captured the little one sitting at the back of the car, visibly unhappy. The mom asks why was she sad. She answered, saying she felt so poor.

Young girl sad after mom picks her up in Polo

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

Mzansi shared a good laugh at the little girl

The video garnered over 45k views, with many online users finding the girl funny and some applauding her for knowing her standards.

@g4ghost⭐️ commented:

"She really said she feels ✨poor✨ "

@Special punch stanned:

"A woman of standard!!"

@Tshepyyy liked:

"I respect a girl who knows her standards, you’re doing a great job mommy." ❤️

@llking061 loved:

"She’s so real."

@Claudz hilariously said:

"Mommy you’re stressing our girl! They better have your car fixed by tonight so tomorrow our girl is back to feeling like a princess."

@Sthabile Khumalo joked:

"Shuthi kmina anga feel engathi ufile njengoba ngiwunyaweni." (This means that she'll feel dead because I don't even have a car)

In another story, Briefly News reported about a girl who felt embarrassed after being picked up from school with an old car.

In the clip posted on TikTok by @asemahle858, she can be heard asking why they are parked in such a visible area. Her dad can also be heard trying to reprimand her in a funny yet annoyed tone. Netizens were amused by the schoolgirl's reaction and her father's annoyance, as they took the comments to respond with banter.

