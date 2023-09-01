Julie Newmar's son, John Jewl Smith: What condition does he have?

Who is Julie Newmar's child? John Jewl Smith is an American celebrity child known as Julie Newmar's son. Julie Newmar is an American actress, dancer, and singer best known for her iconic role as Catwoman in the 1960s Batman television series. She gained widespread recognition for portraying Catwoman, a role she played from 1966 to 1967 alongside Adam West as Batman.

Does Newmar have kids? The American celebrity has only one child, a son named John Jewl Smith, with her ex-husband J. Holt Smith. Where is Julie Newmar's son now?

John Jewl Smith's profiles and bio

Full name John Jewl Smith Gender Male Date of birth February 25, 1981 Age 42 years old (As of 2023) Place of birth United States of America Ethnicity White Nationality American Parents Julie Newmar, J. Holt Smith Famous as Son of Julie Newmar

How old is Julie Newmar's son?

John Smith was born in the United States of America on February 25, 1981, to Julie Newmar and her ex-husband, J. Holt Smith. John is 42 years old as of 2023 and holds American nationality.

What condition does Julie Newmar's son have?

John was born with Down syndrome. He lost his hearing to meningitis at three, and a few years later, he lost his ability to speak. John's impairment did not affect his mother's love for him.

His mother was 48 years old during his birth, and she considered John a last-minute baby. Before his birth, Julie had undergone three miscarriages, and she had lost hope of having a baby.

Who is Julie Newmar married to?

Julie Newmar has been married multiple times. One of her notable marriages was to J. Holt Smith. They married in 1977 and had one child, a son named John Jewl Smith. The couple eventually divorced in 1993.

Julie Newmar's husband

J. Holt Smith is an entrepreneur and businessman. He gained public attention primarily through his marriage to actress Julie Newmar. He has been out of the picture after their marriage ended in 1993.

John Jewl Smith's mother

Julie Newmar is an American actress, dancer, and singer best known for her iconic role as Catwoman in the 1960s Batman television series. She was born to Don and Helen Newmeyer in Los Angeles, California, on August 16, 1933. Her father, Don, was an engineering professor and head of the Phys Ed Department at Los Angeles City College.

She attended the John Marshall High School in Los Angeles and later enrolled at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she studied classical piano and French. Newmar's dancing talent led her to pursue a career as a dancer. She received scholarships to study ballet and modern dance with well-known choreographers like Michel Fokine and George Balanchine.

While primarily known as a dancer, Newmar gradually transitioned to acting. She appeared in various films and television shows during the 1950s and 1960s, often portraying sultry and alluring characters.

Julie Newmar's films

Julie Newmar appeared in several films throughout her career, often showcasing her unique beauty, charisma, and acting talent. Here are some notable films she appeared in:

1969: The Maltese Bippy

1971: The Feminist and the Fuzz

1983: Hysterical

1984: Love Scenes

1985: Evils of the Night

1988: Deep Space

1994: Oblivion

1995: To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything!

1996: Oblivion 2: Backlash

2010: Beautiful Darling

2012: Bettie Page Reveals All

2013: Broadway: Beyond the Golden Age

2016: Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

2017: Batman vs. Two-Face

Does Julie Newmar's son live with her?

John lives with his mother, and they have travelled worldwide, especially to Southeast Asia.

Above is all you need to know about John Jewl Smith, famously known as Julie Newmar's son. His condition has increased his mother's love and how she views the world and different abled people.

