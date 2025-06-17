Naledi Aphiwe recently opened up about her break-up with her ex-boyfriend, Mawelele

The singer finally confirmed their split, and seems to still be recovering from the heartbreak

She received an outpouring of love and support from her fans, who admired her authenticity

Naledi Aphiwe confirmed her break-up with Mawelele.

Naledi Aphiwe seems to still be reeling from her break-up with Mawelele, and finally opened up about being newly single.

Naledi Aphiwe confirms break-up

In the weeks following the news of Naledi Aphiwe's break-up from her now-ex-boyfriend, Mawelele, Naledi finally broke her silence.

The couple's short-lived romance was documented throughout their social media pages and their songs together, and became their fans' favourite young celebrity couple.

Naledi Aphiwe confirmed that she's now single.

After Briefly News reported on Mawelele finally addressing the split, Naledi finally confirmed the news during an interview with DJ Sabby on Metro FM.

"Are you an Mawelele done? Is it over? Are you single? Because when Candice reported on it, we thought you guys were dropping a single, and it was a PR stunt, so it's real?"

A seemingly teary-eyed Naledi quietly responded, "Yeah," and revealed that she had been crying about it:

"I was crying over it just now, but you want me to cry again. Why would you bring that up?"

Here's what Mzansi said about Naledi Aphiwe's break-up

Fans showed love to Naledi Aphiwe and admired her for keeping it real:

ilovejess_babe said:

"I love her. In my eyes, she’ll never be wrong."

misst_prmanager showed love to Naledi:

"I just love how she allows herself to be a kid, she’s the realest."

tlcproperty90 admired Naledi:

"Her honesty, bakithi!"

im_asekho laughed:

"Threatening the radio host with tears is diabolical!"

Fans showed love to Naledi Aphiwe after her break-up.

cyndrennlar was shattered:

"It's over between her and Mawelele."

bubbles.bubly wanted answers:

"Yhoooo, Mawelele, what did you do to the poor child?"

mamnya_omuhle added:

"I love her so much."

media95_gomezqontrol was shocked:

"Single so fast? This kid banna."

khoza2993 was heartbroken:

"No, guys! So, it’s really over vele?"

Hungani Ndlovu breaks silence amid divorce

Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele are not the only celebrity couple whose love sadly hit a dead end recently.

Briefly News reported on Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu's divorce after six months of marriage. The couple's split is said to have been due to the irreparable disintegration of their relationship.

The Skeem Saam actor broke his silence after the news was revealed, only to promote his work with a perfume brand called Curve Fragrances:

"Through simple moments, a conversation, breaking bread and working together, these brothers helped me see myself clearly, stand taller, and move with more purpose."

However, he indirectly confirmed the news after deleting traces of his now-ex-wife's pictures on his Instagram page, which was previously flooded with their snaps and videos together.

Stephanie Ndlovu shows love to Hungani

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Stephanie Ndlovu's Father's Day message to her now-ex-husband, Hungani.

She posted a short message on her Instagram story shortly after news of their divorce broke out.

