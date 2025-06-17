Sol Phenduka Shares Heartbreaking Story About Losing His Childhood Friend
- Sol Phenduka recently shared a heartbreaking story about one of his childhood friends
- The podcaster and radio personality spoke about his mate's years-long addiction to drugs
- Many followers spoke about their experiences being around drug users and how drugs have damaged their communities
Sol Phenduka spoke about how his childhood friend was hooked on drugs for 20 years.
What happened to Sol Phenduka's childhood friend?
Sol Phenduka recently opened up and shared a heartbreaking story about his childhood friend.
The Podcast and Chill co-host and father of two revealed that he grew up with a friend who developed a drug addiction at an early age, which later took over his life.
Twitter (X) user DALiii_Danger highlighted the damage crystal meth had done to his community, and Sol shared a touching story about how his friend's future and life were cut short all because of his addiction:
"Drugs are killing so many futures. My childhood friend died this year. He was hooked on drugs for over 20 years. He was such a good kid before the addiction."
Here's what Mzansi said about Sol Phenduka's story
Social media users spoke about the dangers of drug abuse in South African communities, and how the youth are in trouble:
DjlebzitoTsm responded:
"Another young man recently came back from rehab after spending almost 12 months there. I saw him yesterday hanging out with crystal smokers acting weird, worse, I hang with his brother sometimes."
nathi_dbn said:
"I’ve lost two childhood friends, and more are still hooked and live on the streets of CBD."
Matshego_23 wrote:
"Where I'm from, they call it jeopardise/ letompo. Two of my cousins are psychiatric patients. I lost my high school friend last year due to letompo. The hood is not going to recover anytime from now."
ronaldgm05 argued:
"That time, there is plenty of evidence being presented on national TV every week, and we still have repeat offenders. Illegal repeat offenders."
Sthe__King_ added:
"I blame unemployment. If people didn’t have a lot of time on their hands, they wouldn’t have the time to get addicted to something that doesn’t serve them."
ashseraka confessed:
"I would have been one of those drug addicts if I hadn't stood my ground. A good friend of mine tried to introduce them to me when we were around 20/21, and our friendship ended right there. I know myself, I have an easily addictive spirit. It all started with weed."
eskzul pleaded:
"You need to bring it up on your Pod as a topic. This thing is ravaging communities like crazy, 13/14 years olds are hooked."
Sol Phenduka reveals why he acts poor
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sol Phenduka claiming to be faking poverty.
This came after the podcaster and radio personality had to defend his car after social media users found out what car his Podcast and Chill co-host, MacG, drives.
