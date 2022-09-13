Musician Dr Malinga responded to the buzz caused by claims that DJ Black Coffee gave him hundreds of thousands in rands

DJ Black Coffee has been heralded as a hero, but Dr Malinga let the country know that they were misled

Dr Malinga left a lot of online users convinced that he was lying about DJ Black Coffee's donation amount

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Dr Malinga touched the nation with his story of facing financial hardship. Dr Malinga opened up on Podcast and Chill, and a number of celebrities stepped forward to help him.

Dr Malinga let everyone know that DJ Black Coffee did not donate nearly as much money as previously reported. Image: Instagram/@drmalinga/@realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

There were claims that Dr Malinga received the most help from DJ Black Coffee. Dr Malinga has now clarified that he did not receive as much money as publications reported.

Dr Malinga addresses DJ Black Coffee R500 000 donation rumour

Dr Malinga shared a tweet addressing reports that DJ Black Coffee gave him R500 000. The musician said that it never happened and that the information was misleading. In the tweet, Dr Malinga did not clarify how much Black Coffee gave him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A Podcast and Chill fan said that Dr Malinga got R20 000, according to a follow-up episode of the podcast. Most netizens did not appreciate Dr Malinga's tweet as they thought he should stay quiet and be grateful for whatever amount he received from Black Coffee. Many defended Dr Malinga, saying he needed to clarify the amount so that the public does not get the wrong idea.

@thabanggmahlang commented:

"This was necessary to clarify, especially for SARS. R500k donation attracts R125k donations tax so yeah, it is critical!"

@Wellness2022 commented:

"You didn't have to refute this, whatever he gave you was enough for you to keep your mouth shut, I think! No need to embarrass the guy by tagging him."

@ObieJordanWorld commented:

"He just confirmed it was R20k on Podcast and Chill."

@Eksemandisa commented:

"Next week the TL will turn on him[Dr Malinga]. Ngyanazi nina."

@Urbaniologist1 commented:

"Malinga, focus, you can’t be responding to any mediocre comments. You are winning focus! Thanks bye."

@SydneyMulweri commented:

"Stop the lies."

@PatrickMadhlop1 commented:

"He gave you another 500k to post this LOL."

@Phelo_Smile commented:

"Setting the record straight Dokotela...thanks bye."

Dr Malinga thanks MacG for changing his life after singer's candid interview

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Malinga has taken to his timeline to express his gratitude to MacG and his crew. The singer trended after his candid interview on MacG's Podcast and Chill.

Mzansi social media users opened their hearts and wallets after the star poured his heart out during the interview. He spoke about his financial troubles after the taxman came after him.

Taking to Twitter, the musician thanked MacG, his co-host and the Chillers for showing him love after the sad interview.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News