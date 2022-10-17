Musician Prince Kaybee is going through a tough time creating new tracks for his eager supporters

The beloved South African DJ took to social media to express how he feels completely dejected when he tries to make new songs

Prince Kaybee's stans had many wise words about how he could get his groove back when the musician jokingly started looking to Msaki for help

Prince Kaybee said that he doesn't look forward to working in the studio. The DJ opened up about not enjoying the creation process for his music.

Prince Kaybee opened up about not having the inspiration to get to work recording new tracks Image: Instagram /@princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

The musician's fans were touched and shared ideas for how he could fall in love with recording again. Prince Kaybee even turned to Msaki to see if she was hiring.

Prince Kaybee not keen to create music

Prince Kaybee was on Twitter and admitted that making music is no longer exciting for him. He wrote:

"It's such a drag to go to studio, where did the fire go mate?"

Msaki responded with eye emojis to the tweet. Prince Kaybee went on to ask her for a job as a joke. He said:

"I should be your road manager, hire me please."

Kaybee said that it could be a temporary feeling. Many fans supported Prince as they assured him he could get the magic back. Some even suggested new hobbies to try so he could take a breather.

@TshepisoMoloi10 commented

"New hobby, perhaps. To breathe in new life's inspiration. I get you're a motor head but maybe something that expresses itself back like horseback riding."

Prince Kaybee replied:

"Hahaha I hate horses."

@TshiamoDM commented:

"Bafo December is coming and yall are too quiet. Amapiano has silenced house/afro house its so sad for us Afro house fans. We really need yall to cook something Call Lady Zamar, Heavy k orTira, just someone nje and do something."

@MsPearlie23 commented:

"Tsamaya o ye studio Kabelo December is just around the corner. Please."

@kingSnezzo commented:

"Call Msaki don't give up kusele kancane kancane."

@Boris_Kavechli commented:

"Man I was reminiscing with Gugulethu, what magic! We need more."

Source: Briefly News