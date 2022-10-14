Big Zulu asked South Africa to help him find two talented artists he had seen in different videos

The first singer in the first half of the clip is looking for the attention of the superstar, while the second is just an ordinary gifted dude singing

Mzansi peeps were quite quick to give their two cents about the video, lending a hand to the famous musician while cracking jokes

Big Zulu is on an altruistic mission. The South African superstar asked the country to help him find two talented artists he saw in two separate videos.

Big Zulu asked Mzansi to help him find two gifted artists, and peeps were eager to assist. Images: Big Zulu/ Facebook, Gallo Images/ Getty Images

The request was made through a Facebook post asking for assistance. Big Zulu's call of generosity sat well with many, and some even gave him some clues about where to find him. The caption calling for help read:

"Nkabi nation, please find this sister and brother for me I don't have much, but I will try my best to try to fulfill their dreams I help them with love and a good heart "

The video he posted plays two parts. The first shows the woman singing with a guitar, and the second shows a dude passionately singing with a guitar. The lady in the first video actually tried to get the famous musician's attention.

South Africans did their part to help, while others made some hilarious jokes. See the responses below:

Lindokuhle Mabhongo Hlakanyana said:

"Yoh, the guy killed it, man And nengoma already I'm feeling it ingaba I hit "

Sakhile Masakhi Buthelezi mentioned:

"Please be busy with me while you are looking for these ones. I'm here, and I'm available"

Zamokuhle Masoga Mayisela commented:

"The guy you can find him in Vosloorus taxi rank nase MTN."

Zulu Ongenacala Zulu posted:

"The guy is talented the lady is talented as well but umjita is multi-talented."

Concern Hove shared:

"U my brother uyayenza into yakhe . When he sings he brings back old memories of great artistes "

Samkwlisiwe Khanyi said:

"You know I saw him in Germiston Taxi rank 3 weeks back... This guy can sing shame I cried the way he sang so nicely, and he used to sing a gospel song."

Mfana Bukwayinja Ngcobo commented:

"That's why your success will never have a short cut, keep up the good work Big Zulu ✊"

Lucky MvelizSon mentioned:

"Both of these kids have talents but a guy for me"

