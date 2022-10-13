A viral video has shown when a bride refused to say her marital vows the normal way as she removed 'poorer' from the lines

When it was her turn to repeat the vows, the pretty bride said 'for richer for richer' instead of 'for richer for poorer'

The video shared on TikTok has generated positive reactions as many TikTokers took sides with the bride

A video of a bride refusing to say 'for richer for poorer' during an exchange of vows has gone viral.

The TikTok clip shared by @morganscottfilms shows when it was the bride's turn to repeat her vows after the officiating minister.

Through her vows, the bride completely rejected poverty in the life of her husband. Photo credit: TikTok/@morganscottfilms.

Source: UGC

When the minister got to the 'for richer for poorer line', the bride refused to repeat it the same way. Instead of 'for richer for poorer', she said 'for richer for richer', meaning that she refused to be poor ever.

Congregation roars in laughter

The action by the bride attracted a burst of roaring laughter from the congregation who were immediately taken aback.

The officiating minister was stunned but laughed it off, saying she likes the bride's faith.

The lady's husband was also left reeling in laughter as the whole wedding process got paused for a moment of serious comic relief.

Watch the video below:

How social media reacted

@Candace said:

"Lol baby I’m writing my own vows for this reason."

@Constance commented:

"We know 2 words for Richer for Richer. Yes it's hidden in the marriage license. Thanks for the smile!"

@kiingalysha said:

"Sis said, “I do not agree to be poor.”

@Bonnie said:

"I said for richer and richer at my wedding too."

@preciousss said:

"We won’t be poor in Jesus name."

Source: Legit.ng