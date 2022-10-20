A young woman said men who don't wear vests underneath their shirts aren't hubby material

The comments shocked some South African men who don't use them in their day-to-day outfits and amused women

The statement made many peeps laugh at how absurd it was and brought out humorous comments from them

A young woman went online to share that men who don't wear vests aren't hubby material, and South Africans were stunned by the strange advice and couldn't help but laugh at it.

A young woman shared that men who don't wear vests underneath their clothes are hubby material, and Mzansi couldn't hold back the laughs. Images: tumi_malunga/ TikTok

Source: UGC

tumi_malunga shared her granny's "unsolicited dating advice" on TikTok, where peeps initially couldn't believe what she said but started running with the joke. According to her gran, not wearing a vest means that a man wouldn't be capable of caring for a woman.

Dating advice is commonplace in the 21st century. Peeps are looking for tips on improving their chances when seeing someone flock to helpful tips to improve their chances on the dating market, but advice like this definitely needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

South Africans were thoroughly amused by the video and also gave hilarious comments. See the responses below:

Seta Maapola said:

"These are simple facts!! The sweat is real outchea! That’s why the vest is important "

MopediWaLeZulu commented

"I am married, and I take very good care of myself and my wife... I wear no vests "

Tsepo7777 mentioned:

"Vest who wears a vest under a shirt in 2022 thats a fashion no no no and a Big No."

Kearabetswe shared:

"Also, if his belt doesn’t match his shoes, leave him alone."

Thapelo Nams posted:

"My grandmother would hit me Ka mpama on my back when I forgot to wear it "

gwebuntokozo said:

" I didnt know this but I cant leave the house without it, imagine when you sweat and it shows... eyoh"

Elizabeth Ngunaihe commented:

"Hubby material is a hard-working man who is able to provide for his family irrespective of him wearing a vest or not..."

CHUCKY mentioned:

"Granny closing our channels."

