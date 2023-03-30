Girl at Rolling Loud With Bf Dances With Another Guy As He Watches in Twitter Viral Video With 5.7M Views
- One video on TikTok went viral on Twitter as it showed a guy going through heartbreak with an audience
- A young man went to Rolling loud with his girlfriend and seemed to have left single after she fell for another
- People watched the video of his girlfriend as the centre of attention while dancing with another guy
PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!
A video on Twitter with millions of views shows a girl allegedly cheating on her boyfriend. The clip had tweeps users discussing this guy's reaction after he saw his girlfriend dancing up a storm with another guy.
People commented on the video that went viral. Netizens were divided as they shared their thoughts about what the girls in the video
Girl at Rolling Loud dances with another guy in front of boyfriend
Mzansi man makes Zulu nurse bae lunch and delivers it, TikTok of her breaking into traditional dance when she sees him goes viral
A video shared on Twitter by @Human101Nature got a lot of attention, and people discussed how the girl in the clip was dancing close to another man while her boyfriend watched in disbelief. People in the video asked the guy if she was his girlfriend, and he did not deny it
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
South Africans share thoughts about girlfriend allegedly cheated
People love to see inside others' relationships. Many commented that they thought the girl was doing nothing wrong.
@MichaelABranso2 commented:
"They weren't married. There was no oath so they can have fun with whoever they want."
@BertDumesnil commented:
"The responses here are incredible, how could you not be happy for your girlfriend having a good time (it’s not like she’s sleeping with the guy). This is called insecurity."
Tswana wife trolls traditional rules about gives modesty and exercises in full-length shoeshoe dress to be "better" makoti
@lilrocketnasa commented:
"I been seeing fellas go out sad all day on this app idk why."
@GOATLM8 commented:
"Just walk away man dont stand there you loser."
@ItsJustRome_ commented:
"If she that easy to leave she was never yours."
Woman jokes that hubby has side chick, relatable clip has married ladies crying
Briefly News previously reported that people could not get over the hilarious video, and wives shared horror stories about being cheated on. TikTok had singletons thinking twice about whether relationships were worth it.
A lady on TikTok, @busisiweisaacs, showed her husband gazing at his phone. She joked that her husband has been miserable ever since he got dumped by his side chick.
Mzansi loves to know tidbits about others' relationships. Many married women flooded the comments with their own experiences and discussed how the man looked like he was waiting for a text.
Durban woman shows change from passenger princess to riding the bus, Mzansi women relate to her pain
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News