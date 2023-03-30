One video on TikTok went viral on Twitter as it showed a guy going through heartbreak with an audience

A young man went to Rolling loud with his girlfriend and seemed to have left single after she fell for another

People watched the video of his girlfriend as the centre of attention while dancing with another guy

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video on Twitter with millions of views shows a girl allegedly cheating on her boyfriend. The clip had tweeps users discussing this guy's reaction after he saw his girlfriend dancing up a storm with another guy.

A girl went to a concert rolling loud with her boyfriend and she ended up dancing another guy while he watched. Image: Twitter:/@Human101Nature

Source: UGC

People commented on the video that went viral. Netizens were divided as they shared their thoughts about what the girls in the video

Girl at Rolling Loud dances with another guy in front of boyfriend

A video shared on Twitter by @Human101Nature got a lot of attention, and people discussed how the girl in the clip was dancing close to another man while her boyfriend watched in disbelief. People in the video asked the guy if she was his girlfriend, and he did not deny it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans share thoughts about girlfriend allegedly cheated

People love to see inside others' relationships. Many commented that they thought the girl was doing nothing wrong.

@MichaelABranso2 commented:

"They weren't married. There was no oath so they can have fun with whoever they want."

@BertDumesnil commented:

"The responses here are incredible, how could you not be happy for your girlfriend having a good time (it’s not like she’s sleeping with the guy). This is called insecurity."

@lilrocketnasa commented:

"I been seeing fellas go out sad all day on this app idk why."

@GOATLM8 commented:

"Just walk away man dont stand there you loser."

@ItsJustRome_ commented:

"If she that easy to leave she was never yours."

Woman jokes that hubby has side chick, relatable clip has married ladies crying

Briefly News previously reported that people could not get over the hilarious video, and wives shared horror stories about being cheated on. TikTok had singletons thinking twice about whether relationships were worth it.

A lady on TikTok, @busisiweisaacs, showed her husband gazing at his phone. She joked that her husband has been miserable ever since he got dumped by his side chick.

Mzansi loves to know tidbits about others' relationships. Many married women flooded the comments with their own experiences and discussed how the man looked like he was waiting for a text.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News