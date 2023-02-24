One woman made a TikTok video of her husband looking miserable and made the video that went viral

Many people were in stitches as that lady claimed that her husband was stressed about a side chick

Women who are married complained that they'd seen the same issue with their husbands in comments on the video

After cracking a joke at her husband's expense, a woman had other married ladies in stitches. The lady accused her husband of cheating, saying he was sad he got dumped.

A woman joked that her husband looked sad on the phone because his side chick stopped texting him. Image: TikTok/@busisiweisaacs

People could not get over the hilarious video and wives shared horror stories about being cheated on. TikTok had singletons thinking twice about whether relationships were worth it.

Woman jokes about husband waiting for side chick to text

A lady on TikTok, @busisiweisaacs, showed her husband gazing at his phone. She joked that her husband has been miserable ever since he got dumped by his side chick.

Watch the video below:

Married woman's TikTok inspired others to share marriage horror stories

Mzansi loves to know tidbits about others' relationships. Many married women flooded the comments with their own experiences and discussed how the man looked like he was waiting for a text.

user90285890731 commented:

"This is happening to me right now. He didn't sleep."

Mariana Ronaldson commented:

"My client's sidechick passed away and he couldn't cry nor look sad because the wife told him that any tear from him and their marriage is over."

God's Child commented:

"Gave mine the phone the other day. I said just go outside and call her because you are getting on my nerves."

Alatoimiedlagrubaski commented:

"My God, I can't believe they're still trying to make being single seem like a bad thing."

constance commented:

"My mother said when my father broke up with his girlfriend he came home crying like a baby, didn't even want to get out of the car."

Lwandletheview commented:

"My ex told his wife I cheated on him and she called to ask me why I hurt him, these thing happen."

Janiece commented:

"My ex told his wife I left him and she called to ask me to please reconsider because he stopped eating and brushing his teeth."

Glenda Walls commented:

"And then they start being mean to you."

Raheli commented:

"The comment section made me realise being single is not so bad after all."

Vy commented:

"I once told my husband "take your bad mood back to her because I settled mine outside too." He was speechless, thats how he found out I am also having fun."

