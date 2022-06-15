Mzansi social media users got into a heated debate about whether they'll be watching the iconic Mzansi movie Sarafina! again on Youth Day

The film, starring Leleti Khumalo, Somizi Mhlongo and Whoopi Goldberg, always airs on Mzansi TV channels on 16 June

The film is about the story of the 1976 Soweto student uprising in Mzansi and it will be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year

Sarafina! is trending on social media. The movie released in 1992 is always broadcast on Mzansi TV on Youth Day, a public holiday commemorated annually on 16 June.

Leleti Khumalo and Somizi Mhlongo were part of the star-studded cast of Sarafina. Image: @leletikhumalo, @somizi

Source: Instagram

Leleti Khumalo, Somizi Mhlongo, Mbongeni Ngema and US actress Whoopi Goldberg are some of the stars who feature in the legendary movie.

News24 reports that in celebration of its 30th anniversary, it will screen in Mzansi cinemas on Wednesday, 16 June and e.tv will air the movie on Youth Day.

The publication added that e.tv first broadcast the movie 20 years ago. It tells the story of the 1976 Soweto student uprising in the country. Mzansi peeps took to Twitter to share their views on the annual repeat of the film on their screens.

@Zickiie_S wrote:

"I can't wait to watch Sarafina tomorrow and get mad at white people all over again."

@SNoltee said:

"I don't care what anyone says! I'm watching Sarafina on the 16th."

@kg007man commented:

"Can the SABC please show us a movie of the Guptas being arrested on June 16? Am tired of watching Sarafina every June month."

@WeFirstClass wrote:

"I won't be watching Sarafina tomorrow, it always ends the same."

@NkululekoXaba_ added:

"Preparing to watch Sarafina on the 16th of June for the 2836438th time on Dstv."

