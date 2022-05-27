Larger-than-life media personality Somizi Mhlongo has challenged estranged hubby Mohale Motaung to a boxing match in order to settle their differences

In the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi , the star told Cassper Nyovest that he wants to meet his ex-boo in the boxing ring

The ex-celeb couple is currently going through a messy divorce and SomG's failed marriage is one of the main topics on this season of his reality show

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi Mhlongo has reportedly challenged his estranged hubby Mohale Motaung to a boxing match. In the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi, the reality TV star shared that he wants to meet his ex-bae in the ring.

Somizi Mhlongo challenged his ex-bae Mohale Motaung to a boxing match. Image: @somizi, @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Speaking to his friend Cassper Nyovest, SomG shared that the only way Mohale will make money out of him is by exchanging blows in the ring. He likened Mohale to Cassper's Fame vs Clout opponent Slik Talk.

ZAlebs reports that Somizi shared that boxing each other is the only way they can settle their differences. They are currently involved in a messy divorce. Mohale is apparently demanding 50% of Somizi's estate.

The Idols SA judge has reiterated that Mohale will not get a cent from him because he had nothing when they tied the knot. According to the publication, SomGaga threw a bit of shade in the direction of Mohale over the abuse allegations. He sarcastically said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Let's be fair and square. Bathi eyamadoda ayipheli. Let's be men and meet in the boxing ring, and there will be real fists."

Shauwn Mkhize hooks Somizi Mhlongo up with the best divorce lawyer

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo reached out to his wealthy friend, Shauwn Mkhize, to ask her to refer him to the best divorce lawyer. The reality TV star said the businesswoman is the best person to help him because she went through a similar situation with ex-hubby, Sbu Mpisane.

In the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi, he described his divorce with his ex, Mohale Motaung, as "a money heist". SomG doesn't want Mohale to get a cent from him because he reportedly came with nothing to their failed marriage.

Kaya 959 reports that the fuming Idols SA judge said in the latest episode of his show:

"You don’t just walk into somebody else’s life with nothing and expect to leave with everything. That is being a con artist. It’s a money heist."

Source: Briefly News