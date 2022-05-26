Somizi Mhlongo is one media personality whose always been larger than life, especially when it comes to his romantic relationships. While the LGBTQ star had a rough time coming to terms with his orientation in his younger days, the flamboyant father of one is living his truth and seems to have no regrets about his journey. His relationship history has sparked interest from a very nosey Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Somizi's love life is in the spotlight. Images: @somizi/Instagram, @mohale_77/Instagram, @bahumimhlongo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Somizi & Palesa meet in the early '90s

Somgaga met actress, Palesa Madisakwane in the early 90s back when he was still just a young choreographer on the rise. The impressive dancer had landed himself a role in the award-winning local movie, Sarafina! and had thought out many of the film's iconic dance scenes.

It's unclear how long the couple were together or how they met but the entertainers must have run in a very similar circle of friends. According to The Citizen, Palesa says she did not question Somizi's sexuality at the time but that it was definitely a confusing period in her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"All I wanted to do was brag that my boyfriend was part of Sarafina," she said.

The couple welcome their first child, Palesa finally accepts Somizi's sexuality

In 1992, the pair of 20-somethings welcomed their first child, Bahumi. As the little baby grew in her belly, Palesa too grew more and more uneasy about Somizi's true feelings for her.

It's alleged the media personality had a relationship with a man while dating Palesa, eventually coming out as bisexual before finally accepting his truth as an openly gay man.

Opening up about their romance on the latest episodes of Living The Dream With Somizi, Palesa explained that he was unaware of the LGBTQ community before meeting the dancer and says she often felt hurt when Somaga would say otherwise:

“What hurts me the most is when he does his interviews, or when I read somewhere, he would often say that I knew he is gay. That is false, how did I know such?” she said according to TimesLive.

Friendship after the break-up & co-parenting their amazing daughter, Bahumi

Today, the former couple are actually good friends. Their daughter, Bahumi is even in the process of changing her surname to her fathers, with the proper blessing of the ancestors of course.

This incredible modern couple is proof that despite the heartbreak, love can mould itself into a really solid friendship for the sake of family.

Mohale: Love at first sight in a bookshop

Media personality Mohale Motaung's whirlwind relationship with Somgaga has been making headlines since the very beginning. Their seemingly charming love story began at a book signing in 2017.

According to the Idols SA judge, Mohale waited in line as Somizi sat in a bookshop signing copies of his best-selling memoir. The choreographer says it was love at first sight:

"You were number 13 on the line and by the time I signed your book I knew I’d wanna be with you for a lifetime. Weird I know. But I knew," he wrote at the time.

Fast love: Was Mohale just in it for the money?

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a few months, the lovebirds made their romance official at the Sun Met in 2018. Just a few months later the pair announced their engagement, much to the surprise of Somizi's loyal fans.

Many peeps were convinced the 23-year-old Rockville actor was just after the more established Somgaga's money.

At the time, Somizi passionately defended the new relationship, saying he was old and wise enough to know when he is being used, The Daily Sun reports.

"All of you saying such; you don't sleep next to me. You don't know how moddy and cranky I become. Have you ever wondered why I was attracted to him in the first place... his calm demenour turns me on," he said.

Somahle's messy split

The couple tied the knot in a lavish white wedding in January 2020. Somhale, as the celebrity couple was affectionately known at the time, sold the rights to their extravagant big day and their wedding was broadcast as a four-part special on Showmax.

However, it was not long before cheating and abuse allegations began surfacing. Mohale left the couple's shared home and removed Somizi's last name from his social media accounts.

As previously reported by Briefly News, Somhale's intense divorce battle continues to divide Mzansi.

It was recently alleged that Mohale had asked for half of his former husband's estate in the divorce settlement, but these allegations were quickly slammed by the media personality.

It's unclear how the presumably lengthy battle will turn out but fans are hopeful the couple with find an amicable solution.

Somgaga has definitely been through a lot in his romantic life. The star has had to deal with a lot coming to terms with his sexuality and even though it hasn't always worked out, we're sure his infectious personality will keep attracting new love.

Source: Briefly News