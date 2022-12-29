Big Brother Mzansi winner Mpho wa Badimo posted an Instagram reel that suggested she got married to Themba Broly

Videos from the reel started circulating on different social media platforms as people discussed her relationship status

Fans of Big Brother Mzansi wrote thousands of comments about the couple that met on the popular show

Mpho wa Badimo and Themba Broly are rumoured to be married. Image: @mpho_wa_badimo and @thembabroly

Source: Instagram

It seems Big Brother Mzansi's former housemates Mpho wa Badimo and Themba Broly made their relationship official with a traditional wedding.

Mpho, born Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, won Season 3 of Big Brother Mzansi and took home R2 million prize money in early April 2022.

During her stay in Big Brother house, she connected with Themba Broly from the beginning of the season, and Mzansi had front-row seats in seeing their budding connection bloom.

In the TikTok video posted by @mrsthembaghost, Mpho can be seen in her traditional outfit surrounded by her female elders while they sang celebratory songs.

Supporters of Mpho and Themba were excited that the young couple seemed to have legitimised their union.

@boitea___ said:

"Mpho likes competing with Thato, and she's going to end up doing something she openly doesn't want to do."

@cherichoc wrote:

"Congrats happy for you guys. Themba eventually won the R2mil."

@makasthembiso mentioned:

"I am over the moon, God is good. Congratulations to Thempho."

@amapholoba stated:

"I see a competition here, but it's fine, it will end in tears."

@minxnkabindekardashian added:

"Get married because you are in love, not because you want views. Two totally different things it will end badly."

@keituwakwarups said:

"It will end in tears when R2 million runs out."

@kedi1874 posted:

"Congratulations Mr and Mrs Mabaso."

@thapelomotlapi wrote:

"Themba wants to chow the money officially."

