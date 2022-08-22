Mphowabadimo has her fans completely entranced as she got their undivided attention with one social media post

The Big Brother fave, Mphowabadimo, shows that she is widely loved as she had her fans up in arms with just her beauty

Mphowabadimo's supporters came out in droves to shower her with never-ending compliments about her looks and style

Mphowabadimo's latest casual outfit post was a testament to the Big Brother Mzansi winner's influence. Mphowabadimo had her fans going on for hours after impressing them.

Mphowabadimo reminded fans that she's still as stunning as ever in a breathtaking shot that had supporters up in arms. Image: Instagram/@wabadimo.mpho

Source: Instagram

Mphowabadimo has an undeniable presence just looking at how fans expressed their love for her on a Twitter post. The ever-so-gorgeous Mphowabadimo only had to show her face to evoke a major reaction from supporters.

Mphowabadimo stuns in green number

Mphowabadimo can safely say that green is her colour after fans reacted to her latest beauty shot. The reality star had all her fans fawning over her when she shared a stunning picture of herself dressed in a green matching suit. Mphowabadimo finished the look with matching green sunglasses and a handbag to match the white top.

Fans were blown away by the look as some even celebrated that they voted for her on Big Brother's reality show to bag the win.

@Fatsow_23 commented:

"Mphowabadimo. I don’t regret voting for her, bona fela."

@Lisa02769888 commented:

"The reason for Big Brother Season 3. The baby girl ate and left no crumbs. The drip queen.The definition of beauty with brains.The body master. The goddess. The lady who made me a drip queen because I copy her style all the time when shopping."

@LaonePeter_97 commented:

"I did well stanning you mami, look at you #BBNaija."

@Modie_Amy commented:

"My classy fave."

'Big Brother Mzansi' S3 winner Mpho Wa Badimo surprised with roses and cake by her bae

Briefly News previously reported that winner of Big Brother Mzansi Season 3, Mpho Wa Badimo, had South African social media users fighting back tears after sharing a video of how her bae, Season 3 finalist Themba Broly, surprised her with unexpected spoils.

Mpho posted a video of the moment on Twitter which shows her in a vehicle and overcome with emotion as someone identified as Karabo hands her a bouquet of pink roses, a note and a cake on behalf of her man.

She giggles as she reads the note and inquires about the cute gesture. Netizens’ hearts were left pumping custard as they reacted with sweet messages in response to the adorable surprise.

Source: Briefly News