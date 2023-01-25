Amapiano star Daliwonga was heavily blasted by social media users after sharing a preview of his upcoming hit Re Lokeleng

The star was slammed for using the popular catchphrase, “Re Squeezing in” and failing to credit the content creator

He later took to his page and deleted the video and fans are not sure if he is still going to drop the track

Daliwonga was recently put on the firing line by Twitter users after failing to give credit to a content creator.

Daliwonga deleted his post after receiving massive backlash from Twitter users. Image: @melotune.com

The star thought he was about to trend after sharing a snippet of an upcoming track he worked on with Mas Musiq titled Re Lokeleng.

Daliwonga was heavily blasted by Twitter users

Social media users came after the hitmaker for failing to give credit to a TikTok content creator named @dimakatsoephesia. According to IOL, people said Daliwonga should have credited Dimakatso for using the phrase “Re Squeezing in” in the song.

@MaimaneMcdonald said:

"Where is talent? Creativity nyana?. This is so wrong and annoying. Credit that poor girl."

@Dezynna_ wrote:

"Adding the girl on the song would’ve been a better collaboration, the fact that she asked to be squeezed in , they should’ve just done that. But anyway…"

@Mamthi05 added:

"Am I the only one who doesn’t know the girl who made the video or whatever is used by dali?"

@edgar_tsebo noted:

"Y'all really hate on the level creativity on this song because of two words phrase? Niyanya shem kodwa the girl must be credited ."

ZAlebs reported that Daliwonga reacted to the backlash by posting a trending video on his Instagram page. He also erased the short clip he had posted on the timeline.

