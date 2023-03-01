Selbeyonce made a brave decision and came out as a woman to her thousands of followers on her various social media pages

The Ukhozi FM host said she is happy because she does not have to pretend to be a man anymore

SA people reacted to her announcement with mixed opinions, and some said she should seek professional help

Selbeyonce came out as a woman on her social media pages. Image: @thisisselby

Source: Instagram

Selby 'Selbeyonce' Mkhize's revelation that she identifies as a woman got tongues wagging on social media. Her fans cheered for her in the comments after she made the surprise announcement. Some people were not very kind and posted hateful comments.

The Ukhozi radio presenter reintroduces herself as a woman

On Tuesday, Selbeyonce posted a picture on her socials and reintroduced herself to the world as a woman. She said:

"The best thing about being a girl is, now I don’t have to pretend to be a boy."

For years the radio presenter has been known to be a gay man but it seems she is now ready to publicly live her without hiding.s

See Selbeyonce's Twitter post below:

South Africans react to Selbeyonce's coming out posts

Vusi Malindisa said:

"If lost and never be found was a human being

@MahoneMuholi stated:

"You’re loved my dear."

@Muziq_Meister posted:

"Kodwa that fight with Boity proved otherwise."

@MampuruKatleho asked:

"Here’s a question for you, o sebedisa which toilets ko public?"

@onkokame_m added:

"Wearing a wig, dress and make-up does not make you a girl. Selby o monna, o na le marete get counselling o tlogele go re buisa thata."

@MosolwaG commented:

"Go to Uganda I want to see something."

@SparklesHunz

"You are loved baby girl, stay shining and you are looking absolutely beautiful.❤️"

Ukhozi FM’s host Selbeyonce trends for wearing dramatic orange dress: “This is pure nonsense”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi social media users can be hard to impress sometimes, and Selbeyonce named Selby Mkhize got properly trolled by tweeps on Saturday.

Tweeps did not like her bold choice of fashion, and people with vivid imaginations compared her dress to an octopus and animal intestines.

