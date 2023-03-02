A man from the UK made Mzanis proud when he posted a TikTok video with an amapiano track

TikTok user @likklemantiktok served vibes in a subtle dance video where he sported a proudly Mzansi genre

Mzansi people loved hearing amapiano being played in the UK and hype the man in the comments

Amapiano is now a global music genre. Seeing a vibey little man from the UK serving weekend starter feels on TikTok had the people of Mzansi screaming.

TikTok user @likklemantiktok represented Mzansi in the UK and citizens were overflowing with pride. Image: TikTok / @likklemantiktok

Source: TikTok

If there is one thing that will always get the people of South Africa going, it is music and dance. We love to see other nations feeling the beats that we do, and amapiano is undoubtedly uniting the globe.

UK little man drops amapiano vibes on TikTok in dance video

TikTok user @likklemantiktok posted a video of him chilling with friends and vibing to amapiano. The man started grooving, and you could see that the music connected with his soul.

Yusss, that track sounds fire!

Take a look:

Mzansi people come forward to hype the little man on TikTok

Yes, amapiano is taking over the world one beat at a time, and the people of Mzansi couldn't be more proud. They hope to see more vibes from the little man and love his energy.

Read some of the hype:

@Tjayyy . Said:

“Bro listening to Amapiano , your vibes crazyyy ❤️.”

@Chumani said:

“Amapiano to the world ”

@StarrT said:

“He is handsome. cute. got smooth moves. look like he has a great personality”

@BlurryVision said:

“Woooowww it's so amazing to hear my country’s music being played in the UK.”

@Rachel Penny Khoury said:

“I think I am in love ❤️”

