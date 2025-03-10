Sad news hit many fans of the popular South African Amapiano duo Murumba Pitch after they made an announcement that left many shook

The Wena Dali hitmakers recently announced on social media that they are going separate ways to pursue their solo career

Many netizens were saddened by the news of Murumba Pitch's separation as they flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions

Amapiano duo Murumba Pitch went separate ways. Image: @murumba_pitch_sa

Source: Instagram

Many netizens have wondered what went down between their favourite Amapiano duo Murumba Pitch as they recently announced their immediate split.

Earlier in March 2025, the Wena Dali hitmakers and duo Murumba Pitch made an announcement that left many netizens shook on social media. The two stars issued an immediate media statement about them going separate ways after reaching a mutual agreement to pursue their solo careers and other opportunities.

See the media statement below:

According to ZiMoja, a close friend to the duo revealed that they had reached a breaking point where they couldn't resolve their matters.

The friend said:

"Friends and colleagues fight; it's normal, but they just reached a breaking point where they can't resolve matters. They have different visions; I think they fulfilled their purpose as a duo; it was maybe the right time to just pursue solo careers."

Netizens react to Murumba Pitch's split

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the duo going separate ways, and others expressed how heartbroken they felt regarding their decision to split. Here are some of their reactions below:

mosagontshwanetse said:

"All the best to the both of you."

ke_mphoentle wrote:

"I'm so sorry and I hope you guys can continue to be friends, but I can't wait for your solo songs!"

skworldwide1 responded:

"Sad news, you guys gave us good music, but whatever made you decide on this decision, we support it. Good luck in your future endeavours."

mashele_felicia replied:

"Not funny honestly, the music game is going to get boring, with you guys separating, fix things please."

Fans are not happy with Murumba Pitch duo going separate ways. Image: @murumba_pitch_sa

Source: Instagram

Murumba Pitch fan left in tears during show

In December 2023, Murumba Pitch had a crowd losing its mind at a recent show. The superstar duo, consisting of Emmanuel Mathye and Innocent "Maeywon" Mongolo, have Mzansi singing its praises and previously had a fan cry hysterically during their performance.

The Gauteng and Mpumalanga duo recently left a fan bawling her eyes out during their performance. Was it Emmanuel's smooth beats? Or was it Maeywon's rugged, smooth voice that had the lady losing her mind? Whatever it was, our girl couldn't handle it and had to let out her emotions.

Emmanuel Mathye and Innocent Mongolo started as solo artists

Innocent Mongolo went by the name Cheez Beezy, while Emmanuel Mathye used the stage name Omit ST when they both began as solo artists, producing and DJing. They came together in 2020 after meeting in Johannesburg to form the Murumba Pitch duo.

The name 'Murumba Pitch' translates to "the sound of the drums". The Amapiano movement was just taking off in 2020, and they went with the flow, adding their unique styles and creativity. The duo attended the Soul Candi Institute of Music.

The Amapiano duo signed a record deal with Sony Music in 2022. The pair uploaded a video of their visit to Sony offices with the caption, "Now we are standing here only because He made us a way" and a praying hands emoji. Before joining the recording company, the duo had worked with artists like DJ Stokie, De Mthuda, Mellow & Sleazy, Daliwonga, and Kammu Dee.

