A University of the Free State student shared on TikTok that she received a few free items from Checkers

Some of the items included luxuries like bars of chocolate and flavoured drinks and essentials such as underarms, sanitary pads, fruit and canned foods

A few people from the online community, mainly students, headed to the comment section to ask the young lady how she managed to get free groceries

A student got free groceries from Checkers. Images: @luyanda_iputsununu19

Many students attending South African tertiary institutions face difficulties affording food due to limited financial resources and rising living costs. Fortunately, one student in the Free State received free groceries from a local supermarket, possibly offering her much-needed relief.

Checkers gives UFS students freebies

A University of the Free State (UFS) student named Luyanda Mhlongo took to her TikTok account (@luyanda_iputsununu19) and uploaded a video showing app users the free items she received from Checkers.

The items included a few bottles of underarm, canned foods, flavoured drinks, cans of energy drinks, packets of noodles, bars of chocolates, nuts, three packets of sanitary pads, fruit, chewing gum, and Checkers Sixty60 charms.

Luyanda wrote in her caption:

'Thank you, Checkers."

Watch the video below:

Free groceries interest students

A few social media users, who happened to be students, headed to the UFS student's comment section to ask how she got the groceries from the local store.

When @motaungomolemo asked how Luyanda took home the groceries at no cost, she explained to the TikTok user:

"They were on campus giving out freebies."

@khwezithobiesands_mak laughed when they shared what they received:

"Haibo, I got three of those packs and a sparkling water maker."

@kamhayise_, who also reaped the benefits of the free products, wasn't specific when they saw that Luyanda had more than one of the items:

"Chommie, you took two. Yoh, they were watching us."

Wits student gets free groceries from university

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young Wits University student who received free groceries from the tertiary institution set to last her for a month.

The student told Briefly News that the initiative was to help those without funding. However, funded students could also receive their share.

