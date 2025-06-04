A KwaZulu-Natal woman shared an inspiring video comparing her 2019 high school photo with where she and her eight friends are now

The group includes a nurse, a scientist, an occupational therapist, a dental therapist, an English studies graduate, a biological sciences graduate, an industrial engineer, and a chemist

South Africans were moved by the inspiring transformation, with many saying high school girls should see this video to understand what's possible with hard work and determination

A KwaZulu-Natal woman has inspired thousands of South Africans after sharing the incredible academic journey she and her school friends have taken since 2019.

Content creator @ntandoyenkosizibu0 posted a heartwarming video in early June with the caption:

"We made it❤️🥺 2019 versus now."

The clip shows how far each friend has come professionally.

The video starts with a throwback photo of the nine friends from their school days in 2019, then goes through each person to reveal their current achievements.

What makes this story so special is that every single one of them has succeeded in different fields, proving that with determination and hard work, dreams really do come true.

Where each friend is now

The content creator, Ntando, is now a registered nurse with a diploma in nursing. Nurses provide medical care to patients in hospitals, clinics, and communities, helping people recover from illness and maintaining their health.

Her friend Zama earned a BSc Honours in Agriculture focusing on animal and poultry science. This qualification allows her to work with livestock farming, helping farmers improve animal health and food production systems.

Hlobi completed her Bachelor's in Occupational Therapy, which means she helps people who have injuries or disabilities learn to do daily activities and get back to work or normal life.

Andile achieved her Bachelor of Dental Therapy, making her qualified to provide dental care and help people maintain healthy teeth and gums in clinics and dental practices.

Nomfa has her BA Honours in English Studies, opening doors to careers in writing, teaching, journalism, or working in publishing and media companies.

Lindelwe earned her BSc in Biological Sciences, which prepares her for work in research, healthcare, environmental protection, or biotechnology companies.

Snothando went even further, getting both her Bachelor of Engineering Technology and Honours in Industrial Engineering. This allows her to design and improve systems in factories and businesses to make them more efficient.

Finally, Wenzy completed her Diploma in Analytical Chemistry, qualifying her to work in laboratories testing everything from food safety to environmental samples.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA celebrates their success

The inspiring video touched hearts across the country, with South Africans praising the friends' achievements:

@Isipho'esihle Sasembo was impressed:

"😍😍 beauty and brains ❤️benifunda welabasha?"

@Nkanyezi_Mchunu called them:

"Girl bosses.🥹♥️"

@Amahle Nokwanda Dube loved it:

"The content I signed up for 😍😍😍"

@melokuhle_heavenonearth was inspired:

"Oh , y'all did so well. very inspiring. 💕"

@Nonhlanhla MaXaba wanted to share it:

"How can I like this a million times 🥰... Our young girls in high school should see this because wow!!! ❤️Congratulations strangers 🥰"

@marygoldlebotja applauded them:

"Well done, ladies 👏👏👏"

