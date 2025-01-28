A Cape Town musician touched hearts when she shared childhood photos of herself and her brother with their grandmother, taken when they were just four and five years old

The content creator's throwback images showed precious moments from when her grandmother was 55, contrasting with recent pictures of the siblings and their gogo from 2015

South Africans resonated with the emotional post that captured the timeless bond between grandparents and their grandchildren

Lhuntuza Gwaza shared throwback pictures of herself and her brother with their gogo. Her post went viral on TikTok. Images: @lhuentuza_gwaza

Source: TikTok

A heartfelt tribute to family memories moved social media users when a talented artist shared her childhood photographs. Content creator and musician @lhuentuza_gwaza, known as Phumza Gwaza, posted a collection of images showing her journey from childhood to the present day.

The touching photos included precious snapshots of her and her brother aged four and five with their 55-year-old grandmother, alongside more recent photos from 2015, accompanied by the caption:

"I missed my grandma every second of my life."

View the TikTok video below.

The artist behind the memories

Lhuntuza Gwaza, who hails from Alice in the Eastern Cape but now calls Cape Town home, has made a name for herself as a soulful singer and songwriter.

Her artistry draws from her rich cultural heritage, weaving personal experiences into musical narratives that connect deeply with her audiences.

Lhuntuza Gwaza shared images of herself and her brother as children alongside their gogo who passed away. Mzansi couldn't help but relate. Images: @lhuentuza_gwaza

Source: TikTok

Mzansi touched by family memories

@SindiswaMajova admired:

"Beautiful children in real."

@razb reflected:

"Those were the best days! With the grandparents and our parents... Sjoe makes me very sad."

@Werefirst hoped:

"I pray for such beautiful turns of life. The before and after."

@MenziMdlanyoka shared:

"When the parents are no longer there, siblings grow apart 😭"

@zandilenxumalo87 noticed:

"I love what I'm seeing 😊 but I love your childhood boots and dress ❤️"

Source: Briefly News