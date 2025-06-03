A post on TikTok showed people how one of the most popular suburbs in Johannesburg changed over more than a decade

The photos of Rosebank through time went viral on TikTok, and people got to see the rate of architectural development

Online users shared their thoughts after seeing the evolution that areas in Rosebank went through over the years

Rosebank has been a fast-growing residential and commercial suburb in Johannesburg. A TikTok post showing just how much Rosebank has advanced over the years fascinated people.

A video showing Rosebank before and after more than 10 years has amassed thousands of likes. There were hundreds of people who commented on how far Rosebank has come after more than a decade.

Rosebank after more than 10 years

In a post on TikTok, @howbigisit16 shared some photos of Rosebank areas with a difference of 15 years, between 2010 and 2025. The photos demonstrated that Rosebank has shaped up beautifully over the decade, thanks to constant construction. The places in Rosebank were often remodelled to become modern buildings. See the photos of the Rosebank areas in 2010 compared to 2025 by clicking here.

What happened to Hillbrow?

South Africans often look back at how certain suburbs are developing. Hillbrow became a hot topic after people reflected on how the area has declined over the years. The historic suburb was previously known as an affluent neighbourhood during apartheid, and Africans had to carry passes to be allowed in the area, according to Wits University's Wired Space. Now the area is riddled with buildings in deplorable conditions, municipal neglect in the form of litter, as well as crime. South Africans lamented the fall of Hillbrow.

South Africa beams over Rosebank

Many people commented that Rosebank was a sparkling jewel of Johannesburg. Online users also commended the architects of the various buildings in the photos. Read people's takes on Rosebank below:

Themba Black said:

"People don't want to talk about the good that's happened in our country."

jabulanikhesa wrote:

"That’s why Rosebank is always under construction."

Cebo Projects gushed:

"Architects are cooking."

EasyTravel2020 added:

'"Rosebank is the best thing in the last 10-15 years that happened to Joburg."

Edwin gushed:

"Love Rosebank.."

Thokozani Thando35 was impressed:

"Real development. If SA didn’t have crime, we’d have a very beautiful country."

Bless was in awe:

"The construction that took place between 2009 and 2015 needs to be studied."

ILtrompies commented:

"Private sector izamile🙏"

Sibusiso Zwane remarked:

"This looks like the only place with development in SA."

