Sandton is one of the most luxurious places in the country, and when South Africans are in Johannesburg, they have to visit.

SA was excited by the evolution of Sandton

The people of Mzansi were reminded of how different the area looked almost a decade ago.

The evolution of Sandton posted on TikTok

South Africans appreciated a now-viral post showcasing the drastic evolution of Sandton since 2009. The area looked like any other place in Johannesburg.

It was a bit dusty with regular architecture and malls. Today, Sandton is known for its superb skyscraper buildings that glisten when the night lights are on.

Sandton City is also the continent’s largest shopping centre. The area is a well-known financial hub with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Sandton is so grand and popular that it’s been mentioned in a lot of famous musicians' lyrics, and is a place where many people who get enormous payouts spend it all at the mall.

Mzansi loved the evolution and thought that it was the best thing to ever happen to Johannesburg.

Mzansi praises evolution of Sandton

Social media users shared their thoughts on the drastic changes in a thread of comments:

SA witnessed the evolution of Sandton since 2009

@K said:

“Sandton, Umhlanga, Ballito, Cape Town, Waterfall are moving towards another direction, different from the rest of the country.”

@Skhulu Maestro commented:

“The Private sector is really fighting to keep Sandton and Rosebank to be proper places.”

@No.1 Contender pointed out:

“Every time I’m in Sandton City, I’m reminded of the quote ‘Success is always under construction’.”

@buti commented:

“Private sector is the backbone of South Africa.”

@Collen Mhlabane decided:

“When we take back the land, I’m taking Sandton.”

@Vee said:

“Yes, the safest place in Joburg too.”

@Isi.tx_real smiled:

“The progress that they won't show you. South Africa is the right direction.”

@Willow🇿🇦 highlighted:

“I’m mad they got rid of that heritage building because look how beautiful it was.”

@Skhulu Maestro said:

“Sandton and Rosebank are the best places in Joburg.”

@Gerald commented:

“It was a beautiful change that brought a lot of employment.”

@🐝 wrote.

“The only place that’s not going the opposite direction.”

@CancelledByChoice 🪽🩷 asked:

“Can the people who run the private sector run South Africa as a whole?”

@_VibezGalore☔️🍉✨💫 posted:

“I wish we could add an extra 30 more locations like this.”

