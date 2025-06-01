A young South African lady was wowed by her grandmother’s old Coca-Cola bottle, that she used to decorate her home

The 20-year-old drink was a very interesting addition to the stylish woman’s collection that she displayed in her living room

Social media users were amazed by the prop and begged the granddaughter to put it back where she found it

A youngster found one of her grandmother’s most valuable decorative pieces and showed it to the rest of Mzansi.

A youngster showed off her granny's 20-year-old Coca-Cola drink. Image: @tershybie

She took it out and did a photoshoot with it, which made South Africans nervous and begged her to put it back.

Lady finds grandmother’s 20-year-old Coca-Cola drink

A South African woman from North West, Tersh, was wowed by her grandmother’s room divider that hosted a 20-year-old Coca-Cola drink. She was excited to show Mzansi the most valuable decorative piece in the house and said:

“This bottle of Coca-Cola has been in my grandma's room divider for over 20 years as a decoration piece.”

Tersh decided to do a photoshoot with the bottle and shared footage on TikTok. South Africans were happy to see the old drink still in its original packaging but were nervous that the youngster would break the glass bottle.

The youngster confirmed that the drink was real and not just some prop, which made Mzansi even more nervous. She did not break grandma’s favourite decorative piece, but encouraged her social media friends to share any weird things their family used as decoration:

“Room divider chronicles: My grandma saw this bottle of @Coca-Cola as a dope deco piece for her room-divider aesthetics. It's been there for over twenty years. What are the weirdest things you had in your homes as decoration?”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi wowed by 20-year-old Coca-Cola

Social media users begged the youngster to place the drink back on its shelf before she broke it:

@JoAnna commented:

“Sisi, please put that away before you break it.”

@Kgauza said:

“Put it back before the whole country is in trouble.”

@Xolie_Ndlovu confessed:

“You guys are so disciplined. At my house, the drink would not even last a day.”

@uMntwanSandile asked:

“Can I buy it for R1 000?”

@NTANDO shared:

“There’s a gold Coca-Cola can at home. It’s been there since 1992. It was a gift from Coca-Cola because my dad has a shop.”

@Salaam and Friends commented:

“Ours had a 20ml Jagermeister that I drank and replaced with tea.”

@Sindiswa.thought:

“I'm sure in 20 years you can sell it for millions.”

@Andrew Max 🇿🇦 wrote:

“ After opening it or selling it, you'll start seeing your family finances start to fall apart.”

