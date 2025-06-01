South Africans were amazed by a city makoti who tried her best to adapt to village life

She was sent to collect water from the river, but she had a better plan in mind than what her elders had

Social media users applauded her ways and praised her in the comments section of a now-viral TikTok video

A young South African lady was amazed by how her brother’s wife did her makoti duties the smart way.

The bride was sent to collect water from the river in multiple containers. Her smart plan was applauded.

City makoti adapts to village life

In the Xhosa culture, the makoti takes care of the groom’s family by running errands and doing chores around the house. They cook, clean and ensure that the family is well taken care of.

In the villages, the makoti must collect water from the river, prepare the fire outside before cooking and do the laundry by hand. A young South African lady, Zukhanye Gqabe, from the village of Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape, showed Mzansi how her brother’s wife completed her chores without breaking a sweat.

The bride was sent to collect water from the river. Back in the day, a woman would place a bucket full of water on her head and carry the rest by hand while walking a gruesome distance back home. This makoti had a bakkie and placed the multiple containers in the trunk.

She was also assisted by a group of men who went down to the river while she watched them from a distance. Her sister-in-law, Gqabe, was amazed by her smart ways and filmed the experience to post online.

The video went viral on TikTok with the caption:

“POV: Your brother's wife, who has a bakkie was sent to fetch water. It’s giving rich aunt.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi wowed by city makoti in the village

Social media users applauded the woman’s smart moves and commented:

@sanelinandisa_khathi said:

“The wife I aspire to be, as long as everything gets done.”

@@Gugu_SA commented:

“Work smart, not hard.”

@mimi_maduna pointed out:

“She's supervising. That's more than enough.”

@MBB shared:

“Did she or did she not come with water? They never said to do it yourself.”

@Classycouturesa highlighted:

“Driving is also a contribution.”

@MsParker Matasane wrote:

“The water will be there.”

@Suthu ||CGMA IN WAITING || commented:

“Shame she was very eager to assist that should be more than enough.”

@PearlBhebhe explained:

“I always tell my friends, this is the type of makoti I aspire to be. Get everything done and still keep my sanity.”

