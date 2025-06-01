The Museum of Illusions in Cape Town is finally open, and people have visited the place already

Locals have shared their memories online for friends and family to see, but most people are scared it will hurt their pockets

Social media users shared their thoughts on the place opening in the mother city in a thread of comments

A new adventurous spot opened yesterday in Cape Town for the entire family to enjoy.

Capetonians were amazed by the Museum of Illusions opening in Cape Town yesterday. Image: @maryjane_cpt

Source: TikTok

Locals were not very excited about the news of the Museum of Illusions finally being opened in the city.

Museum of Illusions opens in Cape Town

Cape Town added another exciting adventure for its locals and tourists to enjoy. The Museum of Illusions is one of the most loved places in the world.

A page on TikTok announced that the museum would open on the 31st of May on Kloof Street, and people showed up in numbers. Many have already posted their lovely memories online, which enticed others to get tickets for friends and family.

A TikTok user @Maynu saw the behind-the-scenes:

“I saw those guys. They never slept. I watched them from my window this morning at seven, getting coffee and setting up. It’s a pity it's so expensive, though.”

A TikTok page that promotes Cape Town adventures, @the_outandaboutkidz, is giving away four tickets to the museum:

“The Museum of Illusions Cape Town opens on 31 May 2025. Tag a friend and you could win four tickets. Give away ends on 6 June 2025. Ts and Cs apply.”

Although people were excited, they were worried that the prices would hurt their pockets, especially in this crippled economy. Tickets can be bought online or at the door from R200.

Pre-bookings are recommended to avoid disappointment if the time slot is sold out.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Cape Town Museum of Illusions

Social media users shared their thoughts about the new spot opening in the mother city:

@Fluffy said:

“Locals can't afford it. It’s for the wealthy and tourists.”

@Sedicka Hendricks cried:

“The prices are too much.”

@Ry🧿 commented:

“I’ll wait for discounted ticket prices on Wikideals.”

@Jade wrote:

“It's awesome, just a pity not all families will be able to afford this.”

@Razzle shared:

“The kids will love it. My wallet will hate it. It’s overpriced.”

@Erlan Phillips sighed:

“This would be great for my autistic child, but the prices...damn.”

@Candy Barbie Angel commented:

“Another demonic experience.”

@Viewer promised:

“I will buy a ticket after the hype.”

@somepinkforme wondered when she'd get to experience the museum:

“When is it coming to Durban?”

Source: Briefly News