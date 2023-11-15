Hillbrow's decline revealed in a viral TikTok video has triggered Mzansi's concern over rising crime and dilapidated living conditions

JOHANNESBURG - A TikTok video showcasing the once-affluent Hillbrow, now notorious for mounting crime and prostitution, in Johannesburg left South Africans worried about the rate at which cities are deteriorating in the country.

A shocking video showing the state of Hillbrow is trending on TikTok. Images: @nowinsa/TikTok

The viral video posted by user @NowInSA shows the Metro Police accompanied by other city officials touring the dilapidated Vannin Court on 29 Peterson Street.

Vannin Court state captured on video

Despite the despondent state of Vannin Court, with heaps of garbage stacked in the centre court and elevators stashed with more garbage, the building is still occupied by families raising children. The sight of children in the TikTok video had Mzansi worried about the kind of people they would grow up to become being raised in such an environment.

Mzansi reeling over disheartening sight

Commenting on the TikTok video, South Africans had a lot of heartwarming memories to share about Hillbrow and its classy state back in the day.

Moonshiner said:

"Under apartheid, we were not allowed to go to Hillbrow, under the ANC we are scared to go to Hillbrow."

Irfan commented:

"Before 1994, Hillbrow used to be a top area and look at it now, and you all know the reason."

Tazzy remarked:

"My very good friend told me that Hillbrow once looked like New York."

@Charl Bodenstein suggested:

"Get the military and busses, load and deport all, clean and rent or sell. That is income for Johannesburg and crime will go down also."

@Ike Reloaded Maluleka lambasted:

"Mara these people live and raise kids here, least they can do is keep the place clean for heaven's sake!"

@Linee Williams reminisced by saying:

"As a child, I used to go to Hillbrow with my parents, it was so clean and the Pontie was the best building to live in."

@Clayton Ponymac said:

"To think I was born in Hilbrow, Florence Nightingale in 1987. My parents stayed in Vannin Court before moving to Cape Town five months after I was born, they are shocked!"

@Egoliproducts posed the question:

"I grew up hearing stories about Hillbrow, it's my first time seeing it. How do you sit back and enjoy your television and food while people are living in such?"

Joburg MMCs tour hijacked CBD buildings

Briefly News previously reported on two Johannesburg MMCs who are on a mission to close hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CDB).

Transport MMC Kenny Kunene accompanied MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku for a walk through Vannin Court, a dilapidated building in Hilbrow, on Tuesday, 5 September. Speaking to the media, Tshwaku explained that he and Kunene were inspecting the building as part of Operation Namge Namhlange and Operation Restore.

