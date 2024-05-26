KZN’s Education Department has suspended teaching and learning at over 1000 schools across the province

The Department said the week's closure was to ensure that electoral officials had access to the schools before and after the polls

Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the schools would implement their recovery plans to catch up on lessons lost

KZN's Education Department has suspended teaching and learning in over 1000 schools that would be used as voting stations. Images: Stock Image and Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

KwaZulu-Natal’s Education Department has halted academic activities at over 1000 schools that will be used as polling stations.

The Department explained that the week’s closure

The Department said it would hand the schools over to the IEC on 27 May 2024, meaning teaching and learning would be suspended for a week.

According to ECR Newswatch, the closure would ensure that electoral officials could access the premises before and after the polls.

Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the temporary closure shouldn’t affect learning, as schools would implement their recovery plans. He added that mid-year exams would be pushed back to give pupils time to catch up.

Teaching unions weigh in on closure

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union welcomed the announcement and told SABC News that the decision was a vital component of democracy. However, the National Teachers’ Union expressed concerns about the week's closure, stating that the Department decided without consulting key stakeholders such as school governing bodies.

South Africans will head to the polls on 29 May 2024 for the national General Election.

