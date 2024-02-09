The North West Department of Education suspended a principal from a primary school in Taung for having classes in the toilets

The principal alleged that the school was overcrowded and there were no classes to conduct the lessons in

South Africans laughed and roasted the principal and humorously gave possible alternative explanations for the alleged acts

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like education and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Netizens joked about a principal from the North West that held classes in the restrooms. Images: Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images and The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

The school principal in the North West was suspended after he allegedly made teachers have lessons in the toilets. The school's principal in Taung decided to host the classes in restrooms, and the department was allegedly unaware.

Principal suspended for holding lessons in toilets

According to Sunday World, the Nthapeleng Primary School principal has been forcing teachers to teach in the restrooms for an unspecified time. The learners were forced to use ventilate-improved pit toilets to relieve themselves. It wasn't until the schools were opened that he was discovered.

The Department of Education in the province claimed that the toilets were unused because an assessment report to determine their usage was pending. The principal claimed that the school was overcrowded and there was no space. The South African Union of Learners reportedly called for the principal to be fired and called on the South African Human Rights Commission to investigate the matter.

Netizens make fun of the principal

Netizens on Facebook made light of the situation and poked fun at the principal.

Maitse J Moloi said:

"This country must be removed from the map."

Wezzy Neo-kamo Kidd added:

"Ours was conducting classes on top of a tree. So sad."

Tebelo Mokhethi remarked:

"He loved reproduction and biology."

Godshero Sipho asked:

"What kind of classes are those?"

Mabege Malele complained:

"That's his plan B. The department didn't have any alternative."

30 teachers were fired in 2023 for sexual misconduct

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that 30 teachers were fired in 2023 for sexual misconduct with learners.

The Education Labour Relations Council revealed that they have been fired since April last year and have been registered on the National Child Protection Register.

South Africans believed the number should have been higher and more people should be axed.

