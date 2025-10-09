Sol Phenduka shared his thoughts on the Prayer Day for Tembisa Hospital amid reports that at least R2 billion was looted from the medical facility

A poster of the event was shared on the day the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) seized property from the man implicated in the looting of the hospital

Some social media users agreed with Sol Phenduka, while others questioned his perspective

Sol Phenduka weighed in on the Prayer Day for Tembisa Hospital amid R2 billion fraud. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, solphenduka/Instagram

Renowned broadcaster and reality TV star Sol Phenduka sparked reactions with his scathing take on a prayer event for Tembisa Hospital amid reports that at least R2.04 billion, meant for the medical institution, was looted over four years.

The looting of Tembisa Hospital was revealed in an interim report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). The SIU identified nine syndicates, and on Thursday, 9 October 2025, they seized property belonging to controversial businessman Hangwani Maumela.

As the SIU seized property from one person linked to the Tembisa Hospital looting, popular YouTuber and lawyer Jamie Mighti shared a poster for a Prayer Day for Tembisa Hospital.

Sol Phenduka weighs in on prayer day for Tembisa Hospital

Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka joined the conversation and weighed in on the Prayer Day for Tembisa Hospital event. The radio host, who lost his job over comments made on a podcast, criticised the event. Sol Phenduka suggested that the event was an attempt to brainwash the masses, instead of arresting the alleged looters and bringing them to justice. The post was captioned:

“Religion has been used to destroy and brainwash people since time immemorial. Africa is probably the biggest victim of this. People have lost their lives due to theft at a hospital. No one is arrested. Let's just have a prayer day and pray for the hospital.”

See the post below:

SA weighs in on Sol Phenduka's reaction

South Africans filled the comments with mixed reactions. While some joined Sol Phenduka in criticising the event, some defended religion. Others criticised Gauteng Premier Lesufi Panyaza.

Here are some of the reactions:

@unknownkingthe7 disagreed:

“Blaming religion for the actions of individuals is flawed. I don’t disagree with it being used as a weapon, but it wasn’t created to be one. It’s like blaming a toothbrush for being used to stab people in prisons.”

@notriky_ questioned:

“How did you link prayer to religion? Interested in your response.”

@lunga_simelane criticised:

“Influencer Panyaza at the forefront as always.”

@Black_iKati asked:

“What is the difference between religion and politics?”

@Tshwarelello3 claimed:

“Religion is a scam. No such thing as God. The only reason you believe in whatever you believe in is simply because you were indoctrinated from a young age.”

@Hideout_CafeZA queried:

“What are they even praying for? The building?”

Sol Phenduka's reaction to the Tembisa Hospital prayer event sparked a discussion. Image: solphenduka

