Award-winning actress and social media influencer Lethabo Mekoa recently got Mzansi talking when she was spotted in her Bafana Bafana T-shirt

The beauty queen portrays the character of Tbose Maputla's cousin, Ntsoaki, on Skeem Saam

Mekoa recently received mixed reviews on social media, when she celebrated Bafana Bafana's win

'Skeem Saam' fans react to Lethabo Mekoa in a Bafana Bafana T-shirt.

Actress and beauty queen Lethabo Mekoa recently caused a buzz on social media when she celebrated Bafana Bafana's 2026 World Cup qualification.

Mekoa is famously known for playing the character of Ntsoaki on the SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam.

The beauty queen, who is known for her teenage role, previously opened up about depression.

Social media user @Mashesha shared a clip of Mekoa on his X account on Friday, 17 October 2025.

"Someone said she wants soccer players so bad, this one," he captioned the video.

Social media reacts to the actress's video

@McTebuler reacted:

"How do these people get to invade the pitch when they have nothing to do with Bafana Bafana."

@BedworthTimes wrote:

"Doesn’t she do campaigns for Honor?"

@YolandaKarabo replied:

"Girls can’t have fun in peace now lol."

@MbusowMasango commented:

"I don't think she's a bad person in real life, but that Ntsoaki character on Skeem Saam did her brand dirty. I know she's a brand ambassador for Honor smartphones, but I don't want her near our cocomelons (Rele, Mohau, etc)."

@VisualsGiant wrote:

"That something doesn’t think. She is at work, a brand ambassador of Honor."

@Phuti_Phori responded:

"Her name is Lethabo Mekoa. She is a brand ambassador for Honor, hence her appearance here."

@Hloni59 commented:

"O phila siSkeem Sam vele die kind, because she was wild on that series."

@MadibanaMatome said:

"Positioning yourself is very important in life."

@clockit235 responded:

"Why do y'all love humbling women? The moment you see a bubbly and playful person, you hate on them for no reason, but you love the 'shy, reserved, and unknown' ones."

@Sammy_Sauce1 wrote:

"I think she was there as part of her job, that's why she's wearing that thing around her neck. Just because her work enables her to be around soccer players, does that mean she wants them? Come on, guys!"

@Thom_Cayenne said:

"Proximity is important. She will get one soon. You've got to have a game plan."

@Lazarusshilaby2 reacted:

"Rele is now becoming Lamine Yamal. Them and older women who have seen them all.

Nkota, don't fall for this trap."

@g_stober commented:

"She's a kid and brand ambassador for Honor. Kante, what's wrong with kids playing with other kids if she's busy?"

'Skeem Saam' actress Lethabo Mekoa trends for a clip in a Bafana Bafana T-shirt.

