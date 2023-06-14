South Africans are scrapping their DSTV subscriptions as loadshedding and the high cost of living take their toll

MutliChoice revealed that the broadcasting company lost over 100 000 subscribers by the end of March

The company is expanding to different revenue streams like sports betting and internet services to offset the effects

JOHANNESBURG - DSTV is feeling the brunt of the uncertain economic times and loadshedding in South Africa.

DSTV has lost more than 100 000 subscribers as loadshedding and economic uncertainty take their toll. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Consumers are opting to ditch their digital satellite TV viewing resulting in the company losing more than 100 000 subscribers at the end of March.

MutliChoice said that load-shedding hit its subscriber base particularly hard, with consumers being tentative about signing up when there are excessive periods of loadshedding.

While many South Africans are opting to go without their DSTV needs, others decided to downgrade affordable packages instead, TimesLIVE reported.

DSTV looks to alternative revenue streams offset effects of subscriber exodus

The exodus and changing mix of subscribers have resulted in the company's monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) dropping from R269 to R256.

As such, MutliChoice is looking at alternative revenue streams to keep the money rolling in. The company has branched off into endeavours such as sports betting, insurance and internet services to offset the effects of its declining ARPU.

There is also a relaunch of the rebranded Showmax in the pipeline after the partnership with NBCUniversal Media, an international production group, BusinessTech reported.

South Africans believe DSTV is losing subscribers for other reasons

Below are some comments:

@mauricemaswiswi commented:

"What is happening here? The truth is competition from streaming services and a lack of pertinent content from DSTV, period."

@billy_rugg questions:

"Ignoring the impact of streaming platforms?"

@james_morake claimed:

"It's their content and packaging."

@cliff57549975 added:

"They lose customers due to the substandard content. It has nothing to do with loadshedding."

@chatlas echoed:

"Nah, people are just tired of trash on repeat."

@ProTwoolz asked:

"Retrenchments looming?"

@semanki13 remarked:

"They must thank the sports channels they still have subscribers."

