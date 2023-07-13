Mzansi men do not feel the cold, and this video of schoolboys in shorts in the snow proved it

TikTok user @lunablair5 shared a video showing boys in school uniforms out in the snow

People took to the comment section to have a laugh, many admitting they'd never seen these boys in long pants

South Africans are not used to snow and generally do not fuss about the cold. So, when people saw the school boys out in the snow, wearing shorts, it had them laughing.

Source: TikTok

The recent snow had Mzansi citizens filled with excitement. This type of weather is not normal for SA, but we've been loving it.

Schoolboys enjoying the snow, rocking shorts like true Mzansi citizens

TikTok user @lunablair5 shared a video showing boys in school uniforms out in the snow. The boys were wearing shorts, some with scarves and blazers.

Take a look at this typical Mzansi moment:

Mzansi people laugh at how typical the shorts are of our people

South Africans will wear shorts in the snow. This used to be a joke, but now it is reality, and people got a good laugh from it.

Read some of the comments:

Paballo Mokone said:

“Helpmekaar every winter. I only saw one person with long trousers.”

vinny● has a theory:

“Used to see this at my previous school, I noticed that people who don't bathe in the morning won't feel the cold.”

5percentblack couldn't understand:

“The scarfs and hoodies?”

Rebaone shared:

“I have never seen boys from Helpmekaar in long trousers ”

Ludolph Joubert laughed:

“Proud of my school we wear hoodies and blazers but will not wear long pants ”

