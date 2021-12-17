‘The Wife’: Peeps Can’t Get Over Hlomu Ignoring All of Mqhele’s Red Flags

Thursdays are the best day of the week for fans of The Wife and the Twitter trends are raving with comments about the latest episodes

Avid watchers can't stop talking about Hlomu's blatant disregard for Mqhele's giant red flags as she continues to walk down the aisle

While Hlomu's commitment to her man can be seen as admirable, most can't see past Mqhele's violent tendencies being a ticking time bomb

The Wife has been topping Twitter trends since early Thursday morning as things get heated on the show. The spice got real when Hlomu uncovered one of Mqhele's biggest secrets moments before she walked down the aisle. Her move after confronting her secretive bae is what has peeps talking non-stop.

Hlomu's investigative journalism skills almost cost her her life this week. The main character of the Showmax drama series has been trying to unmask ATM bombing syndicates and little did she know that the culprits were right under her nose.

The curious sleuth pieced her mystery together moments before saying "I do," making her lose all trust in her husband-to-be. When Hlomu locked herself in her dressing room while her wedding guests waited for her, the infamous in-laws came to assess the situation.

A gun-filled confrontation almost had the ceremony cancelled but the Zulu brothers sorted things out as they always do. What had the peeps shook was Hlomu's complete 180 from bawling her eyes out to marrying the man with an entire secret criminal life.

As expected, Twitter came alive:

@Pheliswa_S said:

"Hlomu really just agreed to get married into such a hectic family. Iyhooh ha a sana it's about to get interesting."

@shatadi_99 wrote:

"Nna Mqhele bores me more and more by the episode, I really don’t like that guy. I find him a bit pathetic if I’m being honest."

@thandomasanabo commented:

"This girl walked down the aisle... Hhayibo Mahlomu."

@AmandaHlaba added:

"One thing about Hlomu, she will choose Mqhele, dark or blue."

Khanyi Mbau is nervous but wants to impress in ‘The Wife’ Season 2

Briefly News reported that it is an exciting time for Khanyi Mbau fans as they prepare to see their fave starring in the popular drama series, The Wife. Khanyi, who is elated to land the role, is also nervous to do it justice and set to frontman the second season of the show as the eldest wife of the Zulu clan.

Just when fans thought The Wife couldn't get any better, Sunday World reported that Khanyi Mbau has joined the cast of the fan-favourite show.

Khanyi has announced that she will be playing Zandile the Resolute, aka Nksosana's wife (Mondli Makhoba). The actress will make her first debut this week and assume a bigger role in February next year.

