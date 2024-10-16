The Economic Freedom Fighters have accused Gayton McKenzie of abusing taxpayer money to go to the Olympics

McKenzie recently clarified what he used the money for and stated that he didn't stay for the whole Olympic Games

South Africans can't understand what the EFF is complaining about, as many politicians attended events in other countries

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have got Gayton McKenzie in their crosshairs.

The Red Berets have accused the Sports, Arts and Culture Minister of lying.

The EFF is claiming that McKenzie lied about the amount of taxpayer money his trip to the Olympic Games in Paris cost.

McKenzie recently disclosed in parliament that his trip cost just over R800,000. He provided a detailed breakdown of what the money was spent on.

EFF questions “puzzling” figures

The Red Berets have questioned the expenditure, labelling it as “outright lies” by the minister.

“The expenditure was extensive and is puzzling as the figures and what they relate to seem to expose exorbitant and unethical use of taxpayer money,” the party said.

They added that the R454,005 spent on ground transportation and the R215,976 on flights proved that the minister took many of his associates and didn’t go alone.

EFF to refer matter to Ethics Committee

The EFF has confirmed that it intends to refer the minister to Parliament’s Ethics Committee over what it called the “possible and likely misuse of state funds.”

They also accused him of violating his oath of office, saying that he confirmed that he attended the Olympics at the taxpayer's expense despite previously stating on social media that he didn’t.

McKenzie explains Olympic attendance

The Minister of Sports has since explained that he only attended the opening ceremony and left the day it started as he returned to resume his duties in South Africa.

South Africans stand behind McKenzie

The EFF’s plans to report Lord Gayton hasn’t sat well with many South Africans who don’t think he did anything wrong.

Ndouvhada Dominate said:

“VBS looters at it again. Next election, they won't even get that 9%.”

Dean Mohale added:

“Gayton McKenzie will never lie. The EFF is grasping at straws.”

Sandra Cunningham said:

“Mr Flipflop and his racist party are on the rampage again.”

Gregory Garcez asked:

“Why the fuss now? The ministers have been attending these types of events for a long time, including the Rugby World Cup final. Even the President does.”

@sindane3 stated:

“Traveling comes with other costs, especially international travelling. Even ordinary parliament members who are making noise today travel abroad using the same taxpayer money. Useless exercise.”

@Maldaka stated:

“EFF’s obsession with Gayton is unhealthy.”

McKenzie responds to Julius Malema’s insult

Previously Briefly News reported that Minister McKenzie refused to take Julius Malema's insults lying down.

The EFF President recently called the Minister of Sport a bantiti, which is also a slang term for "jailbird."

McKenzie fired back swiftly, saying that people still opted to vote for a jailbird over the EFF leader.

