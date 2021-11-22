Mzansi's most shining stars attended the posh judges dinner to celebrate the upcoming the SA Style Awards. Stylish Mzansi entertainers such as Kim Jayde, Lira and Blue Mbombo were some of the celebs who graced the glittering event with their presence on Sunday night, 21 November.

The dinner was held at Zebra Square Gallery in Hyde Park Corner in Jozi, according to reports. Popular celeb designers such as Gert Johan Coetzee, Trevor Struuman and Thebe Magugu also took time off their busy schedules to attend the luxurious ceremony.

Kim Jayde and Blue Mbombo are some of the celebs who attended the SA Style Awards Dinner. Image: @blue_mbombo, @kimjayde

The A-listers rocked stunning outfits made by some of the finest local designers. Briefly News has compiled... snaps that were taken at the dinner. Check them out below:

1. Kim Jayde served flames at the judges dinner

2. Popular publicist Simphiwe Majola posed with some of Mzansi's most celebrated A-listers

3. Blue Mbombo looked stunning in her yellow designer outfit

Mzansi celebs and Instagram users took to the photo-sharing platform to share their thoughts on Blue's stunning dress. Most of them said she looked fine in the outfit. Check them out below:

Lorna Maseko commented:

"These are fire, damn, Duchesse."

Norma Mngoma wrote:

"Beautiful dress."

iampearlm said:

"Oh my goodness!! How stunning."

bongeka__n added:

"You're always on point!!!"

