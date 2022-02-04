Nwabisa Gcilitshana who is famously known for her feature on the song Qhawe Lam has died at the tender age of 26

The musician's family released the news to the public on Sunday as they expressed their shock and devastation about her sudden passing

When the news broke, fans across the country took to social media to lament losing the life of such a talented individual

South Africa is mourning the loss of the oh-so-talented Nwabisa Gcilitshana. The 26-year-old singer from the Eastern Cape sadly passed away this past Sunday. Nwabisa's death was sudden, leaving her family distraught.

Singer Nwabisa Gcilitshana has passed away suddenly at the age of 26. Image: @nwabisa_g

It's a sad time for Mzansi's music industry as Daily Sun reports that Nwabisa Gcilitshana has passed away. The singer's family told the publication that she was not suffering from any illnesses, which makes this much harder for them. Her cousin, Bathandwa Gcilitshana said:

"She was not sick, but we cannot disclose the cause of death. We are still shocked. No one expected this; we are devastated."

Nwabisa's fans took to Twitter to react to the news of her sudden passing.

@ThokozaneChili wrote:

"This SHOOK me izolo."

@Sino_Stamper said:

"It’s true sthandwa Yhuuu I am heartbroken."

The Gcilitshana family took some time to remember the kind of person Nwabisa was and they told the publication:

"She was a people's person. She loved laughing and seeing people happy. She was the hope of our family. Her passion for music was amazing. We are proud of her progress and happy that pur superstar is home."

