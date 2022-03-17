AKA has revealed that he plans to sue everyone who was involved in the last season of The Braai Show after it was proven in court that he owns 50% of the show

The rapper took to social media to share that even those who benefitted through free exposure during the second season will pay every cent they owe him

The star's fans advised their fave to make Cassper Nyovest pay for advertising his alcohol and sneaker brand when he hosted the last season of the show

AKA is coming for his coins. The rapper shared that he's planning to sue everyone who benefitted from Season 2 of The Braai Show.

Supa Mega shared that every contract that was signed during the past season without his knowledge will be audited so that whoever owes him money can pay him back every cent.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper also made it known that he is going to sue everyone who benefitted through incidental or free exposure on the SABC 1 show. According to SAHipHopMag, AKA added that everyone involved in the production and broadcasting of the last season will pay him every cent they owe him as a 50% owner of the show.

The Fela In Versace hitmaker's fans dragged Cassper Nyovest's following Mega's post. They want their fave to make Mufasa pay for advertising his sneaker and alcohol brand when he hosted the show.

@JleeRoger wrote:

"He needs to do this not for ownership or his cut but he needs to deal with the disrespectful behavior from that other guy towards him."

@khuzwisto commented:

"Keep on dreaming, you ain't gonna get a cent unless from the SABC."

@lestermokoba said:

"Cassper must cancel this useless contract. He is too big for these shenanigans."

@static_an wrote:

"Some of your employees even bought McLarens with your money."

@Phuluso_RSA added:

"They are definitely going to pay. There is a shoe and alcohol brands that were promoted on that show. They are going to pay."

Cassper Nyovest roasted for working for AKA on 'The Braai Show'

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest was roasted when AKA announced that he is by law a 50% owner of The Braai Show.

The excited rapper took to social media to announce that he won his arbitration proceedings against The Braai Show producers who pulled a fast one on him last year.

Cassper Nyovest was revealed as the new host of The Braai Show without AKA's knowledge. He wasn't consulted when Cass was given the job. AKA was the host of the SABC 1 show during Season 1. Cass took over and hosted the show during Season 2. AKA got hot under the collar and challenged the appointment of Mufasa.

