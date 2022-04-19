Cassper Nyovest is still maintaining that he did not lose the fight against actor and musician Naak Musiq at Sun City

The star had promised that if he lost the boxing match, he would be a guest on Mac G and Sol Phenduka's controversial show, Podcast and Chill

However, Mufasa has made it clear that he will not be setting foot at the show because he did not lose the fight

Cassper Nyovest has made it clear that he will not be going on Mac G's controversial podcast Podcast and Chill because he did not lose the boxing match against Naak Musiq at Celeb City on 9 April.

Mufasa has made it clear in many ways that he is not a chiller. He even made headlines when he reportedly denied working with Mac G and Sol on the boxing match. However, the Mama I Made It rapper tweeted that he would be a guest on the podcast if he lost the fight.

"If I lose the fight with NAAK, I will go on MacG's podcast. If I beat Naak doe, ill never go on that show."

According to ZAlebs, a fan asked when they can expect to see him on the show since he lost the fight against Naak. The rapper said he did not lose and is demanding a re-match. He responded:

"I didn't lose so Andizi."

