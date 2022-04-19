Award-winning South African rapper Cassper Nyovest is determined to build a multi-million-rand empire

Apart from his growing music career, Mufasa also has his alcohol brand Billiato and sneaker range Root of Fame under his belt

During the days leading up to his boxing match against Naak Musiq, the Amademoni hitmaker announced that his new underwear range will drop in June

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest is on his way to becoming the first Mzansi billionaire rapper. South Africans have praised Mufasa for his impressive entrepreneurial skills.

Twitter users have praised rapper Cassper Nyovest's impressive marketing skills following the announcement of the release of his underwear line in June. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Over the past few years, Mufasa has invested in different business ventures, including his alcohol brand Billiato and his sneaker range, Root of Fame.

ZAlebs reports that the Mama I Made It rapper announced that he will be adding an underwear line to his Root of Fame label. According to the publication, the father of one revealed that the much-awaited Root of Fame underwear brand will be available on the market in June 2022. Cassper wrote:

"Made weight in my new underwear collection from @rootoffame dropping June 2022."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps flooded Twitter to share that they were beyond impressed with Cass' top-notch marketing skills.

@tumi_hilfiger said:

"This man has a natural eye for identifying gaps for business, this man inspires me much and I ain't even tryna rap."

DJ Zinhle & Murdah Bongz launch ‘his & her’ perfumes, Mzansi here for the boss moves: “SA’s Beyoncé & Jay Z”

Briefly news previously reported that DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are the new faces of Drip Finesse, a fragrance line launched by Drip the Drip Brand, which also owns Drip Footwear.

The Drip Brand announced on Twitter that they have successfully launched the fragrance line, catering to both men and women.

Taking to Instagram, the Umlilo hitmaker DJ Zinhle shared that she and Murdah Bongz are a part of the brand. She shared a picture from the event and wrote:

"Last night at the launch of #DripFinesse with my love. We’re both so excited to be part of the first Finesse by Drip campaign representing Ruby for her and Arion for him."

Source: Briefly News