DJ Zinhle and her man Black Motion's Murdah Bongz are on a mission to become Mzansi's power couple

The celebrity duo has been serving couple goals in more ways than one on their respective social media pages

Recently the Siyabonga hitmaker announced on Instagram that they had partnered with a major brand to launch his and her perfumes

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are the new faces of Drip Finesse, a fragrance line launched by Drip the Drip Brand, which also owns Drip Footwear.

DJ Zinhle & Murdah Bongz serve power couple goals with their new business venture. Image: @murdahbongz

The Drip Brand announced on Twitter that they have successfully launched the fragrance line, catering to both men and women.

Taking to Instagram, the Umlilo hitmaker DJ Zinhle shared that she and Murdah Bongz are a part of the brand. She shared a picture from the event and wrote:

"Last night at the launch of #DripFinesse with my love. We’re both so excited to be part of the first Finesse by Drip campaign representing Ruby for her and Arion for him. Both available online and Instore tomorrow 14 April 2022 via @dripfootwearsa #TheFinalStatement"

Peeps were happy for the star, and they commended the couple for securing the bag.

@msizimbovu said:

"Power Couple, you remind me Jay-Z and Beyonce❤️...#ZeeMordah"

@sizwedhlomo added:

"One thing about you, you get the bag! I love it!"

@mpume_thuli commented:

"This is an example of being married without the actual marriage , beautiful to watch."

@live4aliving1 noted:

"God Bless you two ❤️ The way I love your love for each other ❤️ God bless your family."

@vimbai_m_wrote:

"I have a feeling we gonna be saying congratulations a lot this year. You never miss and nibahle man."

DJ Zinhle shares touching pic to express her love for Murdah Bongz, Mzansi feeling the love

Briefly News previously reported that celebrities are known for keeping their love life away from the spotlight but not DJ Zinhle. The stunner has been sharing her journey of love with Black Motion's Bongani Mohosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz.

The couple made headlines a few weeks back when some social media users revealed that they had tied the knot. Although they are yet to address the rumours, DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz can't get enough of each other.

According to TimesLIVE, the mother of two took to social media to profess her love for her baby daddy.

