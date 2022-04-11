Umlilo hitmaker DJ Zinhle is in love with her man Murdah Bongz, and she is not shy to let the world know

The celebrities have been serving couple goals, from sweet pictures and messages to each other to baecations in Europe

DJ Zinhle recently shared a picture of her baby daddy on her Instagram page and professed her love for him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Celebrities are known for keeping their love life away from the spotlight but not DJ Zinhle. The stunner has been sharing her journey of love with Black Motion's Bongani Mohosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz.

DJ Zinhle shared a cute picture to express her love for Murdah Bongz. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

The couple made headlines a few weeks back when some social media users revealed that they had tied the knot. Although they are yet to address the rumours, DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz can't get enough of each other.

According to TimesLIVE, the mother of two took to social media to profess her love for her baby daddy. The publication adds that the businesswoman shared a picture alongside her man and wrote:

"Love you baby @murdahbongz ❤️"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Murdah Bongz jumped into the comments section to say he also loved his baby mama. He wrote:

"I love you too mamas @djzinhle."

Peeps also shared that they adored the couple and their blossoming romance.

@iamyandee commented:

"And we love you both."

@pru_fly said:

"Ohhh I love Loooooove.. you guys give me hope."

@iamtrustylicious wrote:

"A Capricorn woman will love you."

@thulisilehoneyt said:

"Love is in the air."

@amander_m added:

"You belong together shame."

@brenda46882 noted:

"Love you so much guys."

AKA grabs bae Nadia Nakai’s butt in steamy video, Mzansi here for the PDA: “Mega is in love”

Briefly News previously reported that popular South African rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai couldn't keep their hand off each other in a recent video. The celebrity couple, who recently went public with their romance after keeping it under wraps for months, left Mzansi gasping for air.

Bragga and the Energy rapper recently stepped out for an appearance at famous club Konka in Soweto. The Naaa Meaan rapper looked like the superstar she is in a cut-out black number that left little to the imagination and black thigh-high boots.

According to The South African, the rapper duo left onlookers drooling as they showed some public display of affection. In the video also posted by fans on Twitter, AKA could be seen grabbing Nadia's butt cheek.

Source: Briefly News