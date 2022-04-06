Slik Talk took a jab at Cassper Nyovest for banning Sol Phenduka and MacG from attending his highly-anticipated boxing match with Naak Musiq

The controversial YouTuber claimed Mufasa doesn't need Sol to commentate at his upcoming fight because he now has sponsors who're paying big bucks

The co-host of Podcast and Chill was a commentator when Cassper beat Slik Talk in a boxing match that gave birth to the upcoming bout between the rapper and Naak

Slik Talk threw shade in the direction of Cassper Nyovest in the latest episode of his YouTube show. The controversial YouTuber was reacting to the news that Mufasa has banned Podcast and Chill hosts, MacG and Sol Phenduka from attending his boxing match with Naak Musiq on Saturday, 9 April.

Slik Talk has shaded Cassper Nyovest for banning ‘Podcast and Chill’ hosts from his match with Naak Musiq. image: @NgoveniSbu/Twitter, @casspernyovest, @macgunleashed

Slik shared that Cass invited Sol to be a commentator during their fight because he allegedly needed clout at the time. He further expressed that the rapper is now shutting Sol out because he now has sponsors.

According to SAHipHopMag, Slik went on to claim that the Siyathandana hitmaker lacks emotional intelligence. He claimed there wouldn't be any Celeb City fight this weekend if it wasn't for the Podcast and Chill show.

Cassper Nyovest has been training hard for his upcoming boxing match with Naak. They'll exchange blows in a few days time and Mzansi can't wait for the results of the bout. Both the stars shared that they're ready to square off and have been posting videos of their gym sessions.

Podcast and Chill co-hosts claim Cassper Nyovest uninvited them from attending boxing match

In related news, Briefly News reported that the beef between Cassper Nyovest and Podcast and Chill's MacG and Sol may have gone beyond social media. Sol shared in a recent episode of their controversial show that Cassper Nyovest pulled him out from performing at the boxing match this weekend.

Narrating how everything went down, Sol said he reached out to the rapper to find out whether or not he was still a part of the boxing match, and Cass said he pulled him out.

Mufasa responded by saying he could not work with him because of what was said on the podcast. Both MacG and Sol slammed the Amademoni rapper for being bothered by them sharing their personal opinions on different matters

